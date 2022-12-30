Read full article on original website
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn falls short late in SEC home opener
Auburn women’s basketball lost its second straight game and its SEC home opener in a tough 62-56 loss to Missouri. After suffering a blowout loss in Oxford to Ole Miss, Auburn returned home for its first game in 2023. Though the team came back and played a closer game, the Tigers came up just short.
Auburn Plainsman
The story behind The Jungle's grandmother, Granny Tiger
Editor's note: This story was inspired and assisted by Bobby Barkley of the College and Mag staff. Bobby’s story can be found here: https://www.collegeandmagnolia.com/2022/3/3/22956405/the-loveliest-little-on-the-plains-janie-little-auburn-fan-courtside. The title Granny Tiger didn’t come from nowhere. In fact, Janie Little has been attending Auburn games for much longer than she’s been known by...
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn looks to bounce back in SEC home opener
After a tough loss at Ole Miss in the SEC opener, Auburn looks to bounce back at home and get its first SEC win of the season. The Tigers will not have time to sulk over the loss to the Rebels as they will have to put it behind them to face another all-around strong team against Missouri.
Auburn Plainsman
Davis named wide receivers coach, completes Freeze's staff
Head coach Hugh Freeze has completed his inaugural staff at Auburn with the announcement of former Auburn Tiger Marcus Davis as the program’s next wide receivers coach. Davis was a wide receiver on the Plains from 2013-16, contributing to the 2013 SEC Championship and National Championship appearance season. Davis will serve as the Tigers fifth wide receivers coach in the last four seasons.
