Tuscaloosa, AL

The Comeback

Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Broncos absolutely massive Jim Harbaugh offer revealed

Ever since the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett earlier this month, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has been rumored to be a candidate to replace him. Those rumors heated up a little bit recently with news that Harbaugh is expected to take an NFL job if it’s offered. And based on a recent report, not only will he be offered the job with Denver, but he’ll be offered an absolutely massive contract.
DENVER, CO
Salina Post

Johnson scores 17, East Carolina beats Wichita State 79-69

WICHITA (AP) — Brandon Johnson had 17 points in East Carolina's 79-69 victory against Wichita State on Saturday night. Johnson had eight rebounds for the Pirates (10-5, 1-1 American Athletic). Ezra Ausar scored 16 points and added five rebounds. Javon Small recorded 14 points. The Shockers (7-7, 0-2) were...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Cardiac arrest on field: Bills' Hamlin remains in critical condition

CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a tackle hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo's pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. “Damar Hamlin suffered...
BUFFALO, NY
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

