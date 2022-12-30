Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Fantasy Football: Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (Week 18 Update)
As fantasy football players, we need to study matchups each and every week. How exactly to determine the best matchups can be tricky, but rather than look just at yards per carry or passing yards per game allowed, we have better alternatives. Fantasy points per game allowed to opponents can...
Sunday Night Football Betting: Why Should You Back the Over in This Contest?
With the playoff picture in the NFL heating up, the Baltimore Ravens host their bitter rivals -- the Pittsburgh Steelers -- in a pivotal AFC North matchup. Sadly, star quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss the game, so they'll need to overcome his absence if they want to stay in the hunt both for a division title and a Wild Card berth.
Teddy Bridgewater (finger) questionable to return for Dolphins in Week 17; Skylar Thompson takes over
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is headed to the medical tent in the team's Week 17 game against the New England Patriots. In throwing a pick-six late in the third quarter, Bridgewater had his hand collide with a defender. Reports from the sideline are that he's having trouble getting a grip on the football, and Skylar Thompson has now taken over under center with the Dolphins down two points. Bridgewater is officially questionable to return.
Monday Night Football Betting: Can We Trust the Bengals as Home Underdogs?
A lot of playoff implications are on the line for Week 17's Monday Night Football matchup between two marquee teams. The 12-3 Buffalo Bills travel to face the 11-4 Cincinnati Bengals. A win for the Bengals clinches the AFC North and bumps them up to the 2 seed in the...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 1/3/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
Miles McBride not in Knicks' Monday lineup
The New York Knicks did not list Miles McBride in their lineup for Monday's game against the Phoenix Suns. McBride started for the Knicks with Jalen Brunson sidelined by a hip injury, but will return to his bench role with Brunson back in the lineup. Our models project McBride for...
Bills-Bengals Week 17 contest will not resume this week
The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals Week 17 game will not be resumed this week. The contest was suspended on Monday night after defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The NFL hasn't made a decision on the possible resumption of the game and they haven't made any changes to the Week 18 schedule.
Colts' Sam Ehlinger will start at quarterback in Week 18
Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday said Monday that quarterback Sam Ehlinger will start in the team's Week 18 game against the Houston Texans. Saturday said Monday that Week 17 starter Nick Foles (ribs) will not be available for the game after suffering a painful rib injury last week, meaning Ehlinger will make his third career start in Week 18.
Julio Jones (knee) active for Bucs in Week 17
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will officially be active for the team's Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers. Jones has been managing a knee injury for most of the season at this point, limiting him to just nine games up to this point. He'll suit up today to try and help the Bucs take down the Panthers, who surprisingly defeated them in Week 7.
Jags pull Trevor Lawrence in third quarter of Week 17 blowout; C.J. Beathard in
The Jacksonville Jaguars have pulled quarterback Trevor Lawrence from their Week 17 game against the Houston Texans. The Jags were easily picking apart the Houston Texans in the first half and early third quarter in Week 17, so the team decided to pull Lawrence from the game while up 28-3 in the third quarter. C.J. Beathard will finish the game out for Jacksonville.
Bills-Bengals Week 17 game temporarily suspended Monday
Monday's Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals has been temporarily suspended. Monday's game is currently in a temporary suspension after Bills defender Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. Both teams have walked to the locker room to discuss whether to continue tonight's game as we wait for news of Hamlin's health.
Trevor Lawrence (toe) active again for Jaguars in Week 17
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will play Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Texans. Lawrence keeps being listed questionable due to his toe injury, and he continues to suit up despite the ailment. That will be the case again here in the penultimate game of the season. Our...
Fantasy Football: Things We Learned in the 2022 Season
Perhaps more than anything, fantasy football is a game of adjustments. Season-long fantasy doesn't end at the draft, and smart managers learn to take the trends and data that each week of games offers and apply it to their roster decisions moving forward. This week's piece will look a little...
Chase Claypool (knee) cleared for Bears in Week 17
Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool will play Sunday in the team's Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions. Claypool was listed questionable entering the weekend, but the sentiment was always that he'd be able to suit up. Now, he has officially received the green light to play. Our models...
Heat's Caleb Martin (quad) starting Monday versus Clippers
The Miami Heat listed Caleb Martin (quad) as a starter for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Martin was a true game-time decision tonight with a quad injury, but will play and start against the Clippers while Haywood Highsmith moves to the bench. Martin has a $4,600 salary on...
3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Tuesday 1/3/23
Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is generally going to...
Derrick Henry (hip) participating in Titans practice Tuesday
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (hip) is practicing on Tuesday. Henry was held out last Thursday versus the Dallas Cowboys, but he's expected to handle a full workload in Saturday night's AFC South title showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He rushed 14 times for 121 yards and a touchdown versus the Jaguars in Week 14, and also caught 3 passes for 34 yards.
Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) available for Bulls on Monday
Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. will play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jones was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll suit up to kick off 2023 despite a sprained left ankle. In 25 games this season, Jones is averaging 5.5 points, 2.3...
