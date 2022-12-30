ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Steven Tyler Sued For Sexual Assault By Woman Who Says She Was 16 At The Time

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lth2Q_0jyGSfxN00

A woman who says she had a sexual relationship with Steven Tyler in 1973 when she was 16 has filed a lawsuit against the Aerosmith frontman, Rolling Stone reports . The suit, filed under the California Child Victims Act, accuses Tyler of sexual assault , sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Under the act, the statute of limitations was temporarily lifted for survivors of childhood abuse.

Tyler is not named in the lawsuit, but plaintiff Julia Holcomb has spoken publicly about what she said were her experiences with Tyler, who was then about 25, which she says lasted for three years. Tyler, for his part, writes in his memoir that he “almost took a teen bride” whose parents “fell in love with me, signed a paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her out of state. I took her on tour with me.”

Holcomb maintains that Tyler plied her with drugs and alcohol, had sex with her and, yes, took her on tour with him. She became pregnant with his child at 17 and the singer convinced her to have an abortion.

Interestingly, Holcomb’s lawsuit refers to John Does numbering 1 through 50, so there may be more shoes to drop if the lawsuit progresses.

Aerosmith canceled eight shows of its Las Vegas residency in May because Tyler needed to return to rehab. Earlier this month, the band canceled the final two dates of the residency due to an undisclosed illness Tyler suffered.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 15

news woman
2d ago

Here we go again.. after all these years get over it!! It wasn’t important back then or else you would have done something about it.. now it’s important.. PLEASE GET OUT OF HERE

Reply
4
Stephanie Gabrielle Sawyer
3d ago

Really, nearly 50 years later, sounds like she needs a quick paycheck.

Reply
10
Vera Waites
3d ago

Why were you not with your Mom at that age? Do not speak now did you learn anything. Not worth telling.

Reply
4
Related
Deadline

Aerosmith Cancels Final Shows Of Las Vegas Residency Due To Steven Tyler Illness

UPDATE: Aerosmith has canceled the final two dates of a Las Vegas residency due to the undisclosed illness of singer Steven Tyler. “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” the band said in an Instagram post today. The shows had been set to take place tonight and on Sunday, Dec. 11. “Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the New Year,” the band wrote. PREVIOUS, Dec. 3: Aerosmith was forced to cancel its planned Friday night show at the Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas because of an undisclosed illness by 74-year-old singer Steven Tyler. The concert was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

ABC Will No Longer Air BackStreet Boys Holiday Special After Rape Allegation Against Nick Carter

Deadline has confirmed that ABC will no longer air A Very Backstreet Holiday after a woman who claims Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter raped her when she was a teenager after one of the group’s concerts announced she is filing a lawsuit. The music special will be replaced by comedy repeats in the 8 PM hour on Dec. 14. Shannon “Shay” Ruth, now 39, contends she was just 17 when Carter took her into his tour bus following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington in 2001. She claims the singer gave her what he called “VIP juice” and then...
TACOMA, WA
Deadline

Johnny Depp “Pleased” With Amber Heard Defamation Case Settlement: ‘Pirates’ Star Will Donate Money To Charity — Update

UPDATE, 9:20 AM: Johnny Depp is “pleased” with the end of his long defamation clash with Amber Heard and the settlement between the former Rum Diary co-stars. In a statement sent to Deadline soon after Aquaman star Heard revealed a settlement between the two, the ex Pirates of the Caribbean lead said that he plans to donate the $1 million paid by Heard (as revealed by Deadline earlier this morning) to various charities. Depp’s lawyers Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez also said that their clients “priority was about bringing the truth to light.” Read the entire statement below. While no formal...
VIRGINIA STATE
AOL Corp

Autopsy confirms cause of death for Tina Turner's 'beloved' son Ronnie Turner

An autopsy of Tina Turner's son Ronnie Turner shows he died of complications related to late-stage cancer, as well as cardiovascular disease, officials said Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office revealed the primary cause of death as complications of metastatic colon carcinoma, which is when the cancer has spread to other organs. Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, in which a buildup of fats and cholesterol obstructs blood flow, was given as a significant condition that contributed to his death.
Black Enterprise

‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money

Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
thesource.com

T.I. Admits To Snitching On Dead Cousin To Avoid Prison In 2020 Interview

In a 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast, self proclaimed King Of The South T.I. admitted to snitching on a dead family member in order to get out of an illegal gun case. T.I.’s cousin, Toot, was killed before the two could go to trial for a gun case caught...
CBS DFW

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter accused of raping a 17-year-old on tour bus

Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter has been accused of raping a 17-year-old girl. A woman named Shannon "Shay" Ruth filed a lawsuit against the singer on Thursday, alleging the incident occurred in 2001 on a tour bus in Tacoma, Washington.Ruth, who is now 39, filed the lawsuit in Las Vegas where Carter lives, according to a press release from her lawyers from Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard law firm. Ruth is on the autism spectrum and has a mild case of cerebral palsy. She alleges she was on an autograph line when Carter, now 42, invited her onto his tour bus. He allegedly...
TACOMA, WA
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss Cause Of Death Confirmed By L.A. Coroner

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has confirmed that Stephen Boss, better known as the DJ and dancer tWitch, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. The cause of death was widely speculated upon Wednesday when news of Boss’ December 13 death was confirmed by his wife, the dancer and TV host Allison Holker Boss. The 40-year-old tWitch apparently had walked away from the family home to a Los Angeles hotel, where he took his life. He was 40. Related Story Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen "tWitch" Boss: "Pure Love And Light. He Was My Family" Related Story Stephen "tWitch" Boss Remembered:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

'That's So Raven' Star Orlando Brown Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Relative With Knife and Hammer

Former That's So Raven star Orlando Brown is reportedly in police custody. According to multiplereports, the former Disney star was arrested Thursday in Ohio on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge after allegedly threatening a relative with a hammer and a knife. Citing police, TMZ reported Orlando's brother, Matthew, let the star stay at his home while he is homeless. However, according to TMZ, Matthew told police his brother was acting "crazy" and "came at him" with a knife blade and hammer, though he ultimately was not able to hit Matthew.
OHIO STATE
E! News

New Details Revealed on Anne Heche's Cause of Death and Drugs in Her System

Officials have released new details regarding Anne Heche's death. According to a Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner report dated Dec. 6 and obtained by E! News, traces of cocaine, cannabinoids (a substance found in cannabis plants) and benzodiazepines (a depressant) were detected in the Men in Tree star's system in August when she was admitted to a hospital following a car crash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

ABC producer’s widow charged with child endangerment after leaving children to rush dying husband to hospital

The grieving widow of ABC producer Dax Tejera has been charged with child endangerment after she allegedly left their sleeping children to rush her dying husband to hospital.Dax Tejera, who worked as the executive producer on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” died aged 37 from a sudden heart attack on 23 December.His death was confirmed in a memo to ABC staff on 24 December.Now, it has emerged that his devastated wife Veronica Tejera, 33, was arrested and slapped with child endangerment charges just hours after his shocking death.The NYPD said on Monday that Ms Tejera left their two...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Bob Penny Dies: Actor In ‘Forrest Gump’, ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ Was 87

Bob Penny, a poet and professor who after retirement appeared in small parts in movies including Forrest Gump, Sweet Home Alabama and My Cousin Vinny and in the TV series In the Heat of the Night, died December 25 in Huntsville, AL. He was 87. His death was announced on the website of Huntsville’s Laughlin Service Funeral Home & Crematory. No cause of death was given. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story "Life Is Like A Golgappa": How Aamir Khan's 'Forrest Gump' Adapts Tom Hanks Hit For Indian Audiences Related Story Sidney Poitier: A Groundbreaking Career In Pictures Penny, born in Anniston,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Deadline

Andy Cohen Says ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ Copied His ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Set

Andy Cohen is calling out The Late Late Show with James Corden for ripping off his Watch What Happens Live set. The Bravo star went on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast where he said his late-night show set a new standard. “I’m not a comedian [and] I think [WWHL is] a different type of talk show. I think there has been a traditional idea of what a late-night talk show is, and I would argue that Watch What Happens Live redefined what the late-night talk show is,” Cohen said on the iHeartMedia podcast that dropped on December 27. Cohen...
Deadline

Deadline

152K+
Followers
41K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy