ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

‘Pelé eterno’: what international front pages say about the death of the footballing great

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yMQzT_0jyGSe4e00
Newspapers from across the world mourn the death of Pelé, including the Times, O Globo, the Sun, Liberation, Daily Mirror, the Guardian and the Daily Record

The death of Brazilian footballing virtuoso Pelé, at the age of 82, makes headlines in newspapers all over the world on Friday.

The Guardian carries an image of the star sat upon the shoulders of his teammates and fans after Brazil’s victory in the 1970 World Cup final in Mexico City.

Richard Williams writes that he was “a player who gifted his skills to the whole world”.

One of Brazil’s main paper’s, O Globo, has printed an unprecedented four editions, with different covers marking different points in Pelé’s career. The paper’s headline simply reads “Pelé Eterno” – in English, “Pelé Eternal”.

ADEUS AO REI | Em homenagem a Pelé, O GLOBO terá edição inédita com quatro capas que ilustram grandes momentos do Rei.

Faça download das Primeiras Páginas nas versões Copas de 1958, 1962, 1970 e 1.000 gols: https://t.co/JVQ4FQBUkn pic.twitter.com/3WnW9WhV9V

— Jornal O Globo (@JornalOGlobo) December 29, 2022

Spain’s El País says “Goodbye to Pelé, ‘the king’ of football” with an image of that iconic World Cup win in 1970.

#Portada | Alerta por violencia machista: 13 asesinadas en diciembre; Adiós a Pelé, 'O Rei' del fútbol; Rusia lanza uno de los mayores ataques contra infraestructuras en Ucrania, en EL PAÍS este viernes 30 de diciembre

🔗 https://t.co/UrxPhJwS24 pic.twitter.com/N9feqeaI4H

— EL PAÍS (@el_pais) December 29, 2022

French sports daily L’Équipe adopts the Brazilian colours on its front pages. With a full-page image of a young Pelé, the paper says “He was a king”.

The Mirror also carries an image of Pelé celebrating at the 1970 World Cup and calls him “The best”. The paper writes that the “world hails ‘divine’ genius who made football beautiful”.

France’s Libération carries a full-page image of Pelé, saying: “Brazil’s mythical footballer and three times world champion died Thursday at the age of 82”.

Scotland’s Daily Record calls it the “Death of a legend”. The paper writes that the sporting world is “in mourning”, as the only man to lift the World Cup trophy three times dies.

Finally, the Sun says that “Lineker, Mbappe lead tributes” as the “King of football” dies.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Lens have beaten PSG and sent a warning to the rest of Ligue 1

After only just beating Strasbourg last week thanks to a late penalty scored by Kylian Mbappé, PSG went into their match against Lens on Sunday in far from the best shape. In addition to Lionel Messi, the visitors were also missing the suspended Neymar, sent off against Strasbourg, and the injured trio of Nuno Mendes, Renato Sanches and Presnel Kimpembe. But focusing on PSG’s absentees does Lens and the magnetic Franck Haise a massive disservice. The story of Lens’ 3-1 victory was not about PSG losing – rather it was about Lens winning.
The Guardian

Anita Pointer obituary

Anita Pointer, who has died from cancer aged 74, was a member of the Pointer Sisters from their formation in 1969 until illness forced her to step down in 2015. They achieved immediate success with their debut album, The Pointer Sisters, in 1973, which reached No 13 on the US chart, and their first single, the Allen Toussaint composition Yes We Can Can, went to No 11.
The Guardian

Iranian police detain top footballers at New Year’s Eve party

Iranian police briefly detained several top-tier football players in a raid on a New Year’s Eve party east of Tehran, where men and women allegedly mingled and alcohol was served in violation of an Islamic ban, according to Iranian media reports. News of the brief arrests of the players,...
The Guardian

How Sumy’s residents kept Russian forces out of their city

On 24 February, when Russia invaded, there were only a few dozen Ukrainian professional soldiers in Ukraine’s north-eastern city of Sumy, and they had no command centre. That evening, those 50 or so paratroopers were ordered to leave the city – about 20 miles (30km) from the Russian border – for another area. Most of the police force had already fled, along with much of the city’s leadership.
The Guardian

Chagos Islanders demand say as UK-Mauritius sovereignty talks begin

Descendants of the people of the Chagos Islands have claimed their views are being ignored as the prime minister of Mauritius announced the start of talks with Britain over the territory’s sovereignty. Pravind Jugnauth, who has led the Mauritian government since 2017, used a new year’s address to reveal...
The Guardian

‘Not smart’: Daniil Medvedev reflects on ‘low IQ’ Australian Open crowd remark

Daniil Medvedev may be less inclined to sledge the Australian Open crowd this time around after describing his “low IQ” comments of 2022 as “not smart”. The world No 7 reflected on last year’s tournament as he prepared to contest the Adelaide International, a warm-up to the calendar’s opening slam at Melbourne Park, where he lost last year’s final to Rafael Nadal.
The Guardian

Zelenskiy and Putin signal desire to break war’s deadlock in new year

Russia’s war on Ukraine enters its second calendar year at a delicate point. It is six weeks after the liberation of Kherson and there has been little movement in the frontlines either way since. There is not yet any sign of a full, renewed counteroffensive by the Ukrainians, not helped by the weather which has been above freezing, leaving muddy ground not conducive to military manoeuvre.
The Guardian

Swamps, forests and shelling: new year on Ukraine’s northern frontline

On New Year’s Eve in a patch of forest along the north-east border with Russia, a unit of Ukrainian territorial defence forces stood guard in their trenches. Ukraine’s most senior defence officials have said they believe Russia will attempt a second invasion from the north in the next couple of months, using troops who have been training for the past three months since being mobilised in October. But the Ukrainian forces defending the border say the Russians will not be able to break through as they did in February, when the Sumy region had no defensive lines.
The Guardian

Antonio Conte says he is happy but hints he may leave Tottenham

Antonio Conte has insisted he is happy at Tottenham but warned he will have to leave if he can no longer accept the club are unlikely to win the Premier League or Champions League any time soon. Conte’s contract expires at the end of the season and performances and results...
The Guardian

The Guardian

545K+
Followers
124K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy