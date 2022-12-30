ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Five Shot In Jersey City, Teen In Custody

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago

Five people were shot in Jersey City in separate incidents on Thursday, Dec. 29, and a 16-year-old boy has been charged in one, authorities said.

The first incident happened around 9:30 p.m. when the boy shot a 14-year-old victim in the left thigh at Armstrong Avenue and MLK Drive, city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The 16-year-old boy was arrested after a foot pursuit and charged with attempted murder and unlawful weapon possession, police said.

The second incident occurred around 10:10 p.m. near Bergen and Virginia avenues. The following victims were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle:

  • Woman, 36, gunshot wound to neck; stable condition
  • Man, 21, gunshot wound to right flank; stable condition
  • Man, 33, multiple gunshot wounds to upper torso; in ICU
  • Man, 18, gunshot wound to chest; in ICU

The investigation is ongoing.

