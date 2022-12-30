ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KCEN

Residents at Temple apartment complex fed up with maintenance issues

TEMPLE, Texas — Residents living at The Retreat Apartments in Temple are fed up with the maintenance issues they claim to have been enduring for the last few years. Now, a handful of residents are banning together to seek legal help to either break their lease without any effect to their credit or finally get their issues resolved.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Killeen business owners say renaming Fort Hood Street would put extra costs on them

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen City Council is looking at renaming Fort Hood Street to coincide with the name change on post. Fort Hood is named after confederate general John Bell Hood, and federal officials have already approved changing the name of the base itself. But that only applied to federal buildings, not things owned by states or cities.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Central Texas gym shares tips on staying motivated throughout 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A popular New Year’s resolution is getting fit and working out consistently throughout the year, and, a Waco gym is kickstarting people’s 2023 new year’s fitness goals by sharing some tips on staying motivated well into the new year. As the third day...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: City of Waco offices to close Monday for holiday

The Salvation Army of Waco is seeking volunteers to help work the Community Kitchen, especially the week of Jan. 1-7. To sign up, go to The Salvation Army volunteer website, www.southernusa.salvationarmy.org/waco, and choose from the days available in January to help the Community Kitchen operate successfully. Volunteers must be 18 or older. Volunteers with questions can email Dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Belton pool company declares bankruptcy, leaving customers out thousands of dollars

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - At least a dozen Central Texan homeowners who contracted with a local company to build pools in their backyards are out thousands of dollars. After signing construction contracts with Belton pool company Ocean Quest Pools by Lew Akins, they tell KWTX the company stopped responding, leaving them with unfinished projects in their backyards.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.29.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Di Campli’s Italian Ristorante at 6500 West Highway 84 in Waco got a 95 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, the meatballs were not kept at the appropriate hot temperature. There were...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Waco moms look to reunite missing Jessie doll with its owner

WACO, Texas — A Waco Build-A-Bear Workshop employee took to a local Facebook group in hopes to find the owner of a missing Jessie from Toy Story doll on Dec. 24. The Build-A-Bear employee posted to Waco Moms In The Know Facebook group and said that a young guest had accidentally left the doll behind while building a reindeer, one that she planned for Jessie to ride.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Ascension Providence Waco announces first baby of 2023

Waco (FOX 44) — Ascension Providence Waco announced its first birth of 2023 took place Sunday at 6:49 a.m. The baby’s name is Emmitt Wayne Smith, and he weighed 6lbs, 8 ounces, and measured 20 inches in length. The parents are Taylor and Caleb Morwitz. This is their...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Police in Temple looking for suspects in aggravated burglary

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives are asking the public for help identifying and locating three suspects who they believe committed an aggravated robbery at a Temple residence on Dec. 12, 2022. Police did not provide much information, but shared four photos in a Facebook post, showing the men in black...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Search underway for missing man

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department needs your help to find a man reported missing and endangered. The Waco Police Department said on December 30 that 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox is missing – but as of January 3, detectives believe Wilcox is endangered due to leaving behind his diabetes medication. Detectives believe Wilcox was last seen on foot in the 700 Block of LaSalle Avenue.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Bartlett ISD delays return due to winter storm repairs

BARTLETT, Texas — Bartlett ISD's winter break was extended until Thursday, Jan. 5, the district announced Monday. According to the district's Facebook post, it delayed the original return due to "unfinished repairs from the winter storm." The winter storm refers to the Arctic Blast, which impacted the area days...
BARTLETT, TX

