Greensboro, NC

Tractor-trailer overturns on I-40 in Greensboro near Sandy Ridge Road; HAZMAT crews on scene

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mPdFb_0jyGQify00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — HAZMAT crews are on the scene of a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 40 eastbound.

The tractor-trailer was carrying glass and overturned on Thursday night near Sandy Ridge Road.

GREENSBORO: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

No injuries have been reported.

Greensboro officials say the cleanup will be extensive and drivers should expect delays in the area.

HAZMAT crews are cleaning up broken glass and fluids.

