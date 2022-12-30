Tractor-trailer overturns on I-40 in Greensboro near Sandy Ridge Road; HAZMAT crews on scene

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — HAZMAT crews are on the scene of a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 40 eastbound.

The tractor-trailer was carrying glass and overturned on Thursday night near Sandy Ridge Road.

No injuries have been reported.

Greensboro officials say the cleanup will be extensive and drivers should expect delays in the area.

HAZMAT crews are cleaning up broken glass and fluids.

