Tractor-trailer overturns on I-40 in Greensboro near Sandy Ridge Road; HAZMAT crews on scene
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — HAZMAT crews are on the scene of a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 40 eastbound.
The tractor-trailer was carrying glass and overturned on Thursday night near Sandy Ridge Road.GREENSBORO: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.
No injuries have been reported.
Greensboro officials say the cleanup will be extensive and drivers should expect delays in the area.
HAZMAT crews are cleaning up broken glass and fluids.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.
Comments / 0