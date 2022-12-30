ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walworth, WI

Solid defense not enough as Big Foot falls to Sauk Prairie

By JIMMY OSWALD Staff Writer
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 4 days ago

WALWORTH, Wis.—Both junior Hudson Torrez and head coach Hunter Price agreed that the Big Foot boys basketball team played stellar defense against Sauk Prairie on Thursday night.

The fact that the Chiefs (4-4, 3-2 Rock Valley Conference) fell to the Eagles (5-3, 2-2 Badger West) 64-38 might deter some people from believing that, but those people weren’t in Walworth to see how big, aggressive and well-rounded that Sauk Prairie team is.

“It was the best defensive game we played all year,” Price said. “We’re challenging ourselves by playing a school double our size, and a lot of people would count us out pretty early. We fought back and played really hard.”

The Eagles looked as advertised early on as they jumped out to a 24-7 lead to start behind three treys and a volley of drives to the basket.

“The bad was on my end,” Price said. “I came in with a strategy that wasn’t us and doubted the process a little bit. I should have trusted who we are. We started out in zone defense and we should have just stuck with the man from the get go. That’s who we are.”

Price quickly adjusted his team’s strategy, and the change seemed to work as Big Foot slowed the bleeding and outscored Sauk Prairie nine to seven to go into halftime down 31-16.

The Chiefs ended the first half and started the second half with a much more aggressive defense, forcing turnovers and blocking shots to help the offense find a bit of a flow.

“We were jumping the passing lanes well,” Torrez said. “And our help side defense was really good. Those were our two big factors.”

Price emphasized how the speed of his players translated to a great defense.

“We’re fast and reactive,” he said. “The boys are really quick in the gaps, and they anticipate really well. We’ve got to shore up the inside of our defense and get a little stronger inside. But, from the perimeter, our quickness helps us out a lot.”

Torrez hit a layup, stole the ball and hit another basket as Big Foot pulled within 13 points early in the second half.

“He’s a warrior,” Price said. “Before the game, he was sick in the trash can. And I really didn’t think he was going to play. But he looked me in the eyes and said ‘I’m playing.’ He’s the heartbeat of this team. He’s the grittiest person out there. He’s physical, fast, and there’s no holes in his game.”

Torrez led the team with 11 points.

But the Eagles’ shots started to fall again, and their hostile defense made it hard for the Chiefs to find a rhythm on offense.

“A lot of guys were sick,” Torrez said. “We were already shorthanded, so the offense wasn’t really clicking. We got open looks, but we weren’t hitting shots.”

The Chiefs fell into a 52-29 hole, but Torrez said he was proud of the fight the team showed despite the deficit.

“All year we’ve shown that no one is going to give up,” he said. “Every single guy, from the best player to the worst. We never give up.”

SAUK PRAIRIE 64, BIG FOOT 38

Sauk Prairie…31 33—64

Big Foot……….16 22—38

SAUK PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts)—Keyser 3 0-0 8, Carson Brickl 4 2-2 13, B. Wardrop 2 1-1 5, Kerska 1 3-4 5, Breunig 1 0-0 3, Henderson 2 0-0 4, C. Wardrop 2 0-0 4, Janquart 1 0-0 2, Casey Brickl 2 1-1 5, Kerska 7 1-3 15. Totals: 23 7-11 64.

BIG FOOT (fg ft-fta pts)—Torrez 4 3-4 11, Paul 2 1-2 7, Peterson 1 0-0 3, Penniman 3 0-1 6, Nordmeyer 1 0-0 2, Beckford 1 0-0 3, Robinson 2 0-1 4, Lavariega 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 4-8 38.

3-pointers: SP 6 (Carson Brickl 3, Keyser 2, Breunig) BF 4 (Paul 2, Peterson Beckford). Fouled out: Penniman. Total fouls: SP 13, BF 18.

