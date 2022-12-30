ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 4, Day: 2, Year: 1. (Month: four; Day: two; Year: one) Copyright...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

North Platte Telegraph. January 1, 2023. Editorial: Recall history on secret ballots for Unicam leaders. Time goes by, as today’s start of the new year of 2023 emphasizes. Because of that, it’s not surprising that “some things that should not have been forgotten were lost” (to quote the first “Lord of the Rings” movie) when it comes to why our institutions are the way they are.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Editorial: Recall history on secret ballots for Unicam leaders

Time goes by, as today’s start of the new year of 2023 emphasizes. Because of that, it’s not surprising that “some things that should not have been forgotten were lost” (to quote the first “Lord of the Rings” movie) when it comes to why our institutions are the way they are.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Snow across Nebraska Tuesday; how much more will fall?

With temperatures continuing to drop, it's all snow coming down in Nebraska now. Find out when snow is most likely, how much more is expected, and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Pillen names interim director for Nebraska Department of Transportation

Jim Pillen, who will take over as Nebraska's next governor Thursday, has named an interim director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Pillen said Monday that longtime department employee Moe Jamshidi will become interim director Thursday. Jamshidi is deputy director of operations at NDOT. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy