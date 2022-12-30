Read full article on original website
Dawn Marie Johnson
Dawn Johnson, age 61 of Wheaton, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. Visitation for Dawn Johnson will be held Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a 5:00 p.m. Prayer Service and Time of Sharing at St. John Lutheran Church in Wheaton, MN.
John Henry Olson
John Olson, age 82 of Starbuck, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, peacefully with family by his side at his home in Starbuck, MN. Visitation for John Henry Olson will be held Friday, January 6, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Starbuck Funeral Home in Starbuck, MN.
Ronald Gene Tolifson
Ronald Tolifson, age 84 of Herman, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Sanford Hospital in Wheaton, MN. Visitation for Ronald Tolifson will be held Saturday morning one hour prior to service time at the church. Memorial services for Ronald Tolifson will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023 at...
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for much of viewing area
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Steele; Waseca. .A slow moving system will bring wintry weather through Wednesday. The worst conditions will be early this afternoon when heavy band of precipitation lifts up from the south across the region. A wintry mix of rain, sleet, and ice across southern Minnesota will continue today. Some locations may see over a quarter of an inch of ice, and an Ice Storm Warning is in effect. Heavy snow will continue to spread across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin into early afternoon. Several hours with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are likely, which will cause significant travel impacts as visibility drops to a quarter mile at times due to the heavy snow. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for this heavy snow, with generally 5 to 9 inches of snow expected, with the highest amounts across portions of west central and southwest Minnesota. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas that will see a wintry mix, and less snow. The warnings will end later this evening, and transition to a Winter Weather Advisory as steady light to moderate snow develops overnight and persists through Wednesday. Most locations can expect an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow during that period. Please adjust your travel plans if possible. ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
Vivian Joann Hilde
Vivian J. Hilde, age 88 of Elbow Lake, Minnesota, passed away December 31, 2022, at Prairie Ridge Hospital in Elbow Lake, MN. Visitation for Vivian Hilde will be held Friday, January 6, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in Elbow Lake, MN. Funeral services for...
WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 6 PM CST. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5. inches. * WHERE...Stevens County. * WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wollschlager Receives UMAC Honor, Games Postponed
ST. PAUL – University of Minnesota Morris senior guard Haley Wollschlager was named the UMAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for Dec. 19-25 following two games for the Cougars against ranked opposition. Facing the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and the University of California, Santa Cruz, at the home...
Breaking News: Man dies in fall at CFS facility
An Owatonna man has died after reportedly falling at his workplace on Christmas Day. Frederick Urch, 58, died at Central Farm Services (CFS), 712 N. Cedar Ave., in Owatonna. He was the vice-president of energy at the facility. According to James Honerman, communications director at the Minnesota Department of Labor...
Douglas County Man dies in House Fire on New Year’s Day
MILTONA, Minn. — An 85-year-old man and a dog died in a house fire in Douglas County late Sunday evening. According to the county sheriff’s office, emergency crews were alerted of a house fire at about 9:30 p.m. They responded to County Road 102 Northeast, near Miltona. The...
