pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Ann Worrell Umberger
age 74 of Pulaski passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at her home. Born October 12, 1948 in Newbern, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Columbus Floyd Worrell & Lillie Kate Martin Worrell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Thomas Umberger and companion of many years, Jim Waddle.
NRVNews
Quesenberry, Virgie Reed
Virgie Ellen Reed Quesenberry, 98, of Floyd, passed away December 31, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harless; parents, Kyle and Pearl Reed; and brothers, Calvin and Marvin Reed. The oldest of four children, she graduated from Floyd High School and went to work at Imperial Reading....
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Randall Dean Sexton
Randall Dean Sexton, age 60, of Pulaski, died Sunday, January 1st, 2023, at his home. He was born October 6, 1962, and was the son of the late James Sexton, and stepson of the late Gerald Taylor. Randy never met a stranger and loved life. Most people knew him for...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Dot Phillips Lancaster
Dot Phillips Lancaster, 87, passed away at her home in Dublin on Saturday, December 31, 2022. She retired from Kollmorgen. Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Elizabeth Phillips; sisters, Barbara Phillips, Ann Baker, and Helen Monroe; brother, Davis Phillips; and her first husband, John H. Midkiff, Jr.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Tracy Hurd Willard
At age 55, our dear sweet, Tracy Hurd Willard of Vinton, VA, escaped her earthly tent quickly, graciously and peacefully on Thursday, December 29, 2022, surrounded by friends and family. With worship music playing and our hands laid on her, we prayed her out of this world into the next. Our hearts ache for ourselves but we rejoice and praise God for His mercies.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Victor Randall Frazier, Jr.
Victor Randall Frazier, Jr., 76 of Barren Springs died on Saturday, December 6, 2022, in a Richmond Hospital. A jack of trades, a farmer, and a cowboy at heart. Born on October 12, 1946, to Victor R Frazier, Sr. and Sadie McKinney Frazier who preceded him in death in addition to his two sisters, Judy Frazier Taylor, and Rose Frazier Coffey.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Kathy Ann Gallimore Waller
age 59 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at the Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center. Born July 20, 1963 in Pulaski she was the daughter of Ruby Mae Edwards Gallimore and the late Fred William Gallimore. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Elmer Waller, Jr., daughter, Michaela Waller and sister, Alice Faye Gallimore Lawson.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Carolyn Marie Coffey Crowder
age 60 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at her home. Born November 13, 1962 in Pulaski she was the daughter of the late Clyde Everett Coffey & Shirley Ann Eads Coffey. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Timothy Everett Coffey, Joseph Brian Coffey and sister, Elizabeth Coffey.
NRVNews
Gallimore, Jessalyn Michelle
On Friday, December 23rd, 2022, Jessalyn Michelle Gallimore–beloved daughter and sister–passed away. She was thirty-three and had waged a fierce battle against the enemy of type one diabetes. Born to Caren and Michael Gallimore and sister to Dakota Gallimore, “Jes” had an avid interest in criminal law, graduating...
WVNT-TV
First baby at CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in 2023
RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — The first baby born at the CAMC Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in 2023 was happy and healthy after becoming 2023’s baby number one!. Marcellynn Rose Rexrode was born at 2:02 PM on January 1, 2023. She weighed approximately 5 pounds, 10.8 ounces. She measured 18.24 inches long!
wataugaonline.com
National Weather Service Blacksburg Top 5 Weather Events of 2022
The National Weather Service Blacksburg office, which serves Watauga and Ashe counties, has announced their Top 5 Weather Events of 2022. Two of the five were High Country related, the winter storm of January 16-17 and the recent record cold of December 23-26. The entire Top 5 list can be found below.
Jan. 2 Raleigh County Water Distribution Schedule
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As work continues to restore full-service water utilities throughout Raleigh County, water distribution events remain recurring to assist those who remain without water. A weekend statement from Beckley Water Company indicates that facilities have been operating around the clock to ensure optimal water production...
Chick-fil-A at Crossroads Mall closes after over 40 years
MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — After over 40 years of service, Chick-fil-a located at the Crossroads Mall in Raleigh County shut its doors. The store’s final day was December 3, 2022. We do not know the exact reason why the store closed. A statement from Chick-fil-a says: “It has been our pleasure to serve each […]
Death and fire being investigated in Henry Co.
COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A death and fire are being investigated in Henry County according to the fire marshall. Lisa Garrett, the Henry County Fire Marshall says the fatality occurred in the 200 block of Ridge Road in Collinsville on Friday. Garrett says firefighters were dispatched for a fire in the yard that they extinguished. […]
WXII 12
Yadkin County home destroyed in fire
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A home is destroyed after a fire early Monday morning in Yadkinville. Courtney Fire Chief Barry Williard said crews responded to the single-story home on Blevins Road around 4 a.m. Williard said no one was home when the fire started. The home is a total loss.
Man sentenced to 3 years for attempt to distribute Heroin in and around Raleigh County
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Beckley man was sentenced to prison last week for his attempts to sell heroin in the Raleigh County area. Chadd E. Worley, 44, of Beckley, was sentenced on Friday, December 30, 2022, to three years and four months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with […]
WSLS
Radford man in custody following five-hour police standoff
RADFORD, Va. – Radford City Police were called to a home on 2nd street for a reported disturbance on Sunday morning after 10 a.m. Police say they were told that a man there was threatening to shoot law enforcement and himself if police were called to the residence. Once...
WDBJ7.com
One person flown to hospital after injury in woods
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was flown to a hospital Saturday after being hurt in the woods in Pulaski County. Fire & EMS units were called to the end of Davis Hollow road, according to Pulaski County Emergency Management. The person was found with “serious” injuries and was found at the bottom of 100-foot drainage hill that required a low angle short haul system to remove the person.
Raleigh County Schools to close temporarily due to water situation
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The students of Raleigh County will see their holiday break extended in the wake of the ongoing water situation affecting the region. According to Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price, schools throughout the area will be closed on Tuesday, January 3 and Wednesday, January 4 “due to the water situation in Raleigh County.”
Man arrested after not paying for his meal in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after he didn’t pay for the meal he ate. According to Beckley Police, on December 28, 2022, officers responded to the Omelet Shop about a man who left without paying his bill. Police found the suspect, Craig Clacker, in the parking lot of the Little General. Clacker admitted that he ate a meal at the Omelet Shop and advised that he did not pay because he had no money. He also stated that he thought they would give it to him. When police spoke to management, they confirmed that Clacker ate a meal valued at $22.45 and left without paying his bill.
