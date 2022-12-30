ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Newman Catholic boys basketball defeats Milwaukee Juneau at Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

MEQUON – Mason Prey scored 30 points to lead the Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team to a 78-67 win over Milwaukee Juneau at the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook Shootout on Thursday at Concordia University.

Isaac Seidel added 24 points and Conner Krach chipped in 15 for the Cardinals, who improve to 8-1 this season.

Jackson Pfender scored five points and Eli Gustafson had four as well for Newman Catholic.

Newman Catholic will take on Neenah St. Mary Catholic as the tournament concludes Friday. The Cardinals play at 10:45 a.m. and the game will be live-streamed at zaleskisports.com.

Wausau, WI
