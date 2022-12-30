Read full article on original website
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: eleven, twenty-two; White Balls: six, twenty-five) (four, twelve, fifteen, twenty-five, forty-four; Lucky Ball: one) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
North Platte Telegraph. January 1, 2023. Editorial: Recall history on secret ballots for Unicam leaders. Time goes by, as today’s start of the new year of 2023 emphasizes. Because of that, it’s not surprising that “some things that should not have been forgotten were lost” (to quote the first “Lord of the Rings” movie) when it comes to why our institutions are the way they are.
Will Nebraska need not one, but two new prisons at a cost of nearly $500 million?
LINCOLN — Could Nebraskans be on the hook for building not only a $270 million replacement for the Nebraska State Penitentiary, but also for renovating the aging Penitentiary?. That appeared to be a distinct possibility following a legislative hearing earlier this month about upcoming issues facing the Nebraska Department...
Snow across Nebraska Tuesday; how much more will fall?
With temperatures continuing to drop, it's all snow coming down in Nebraska now. Find out when snow is most likely, how much more is expected, and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify...
Time goes by, as today’s start of the new year of 2023 emphasizes. Because of that, it’s not surprising that “some things that should not have been forgotten were lost” (to quote the first “Lord of the Rings” movie) when it comes to why our institutions are the way they are.
Pillen names interim director for Nebraska Department of Transportation
Jim Pillen, who will take over as Nebraska's next governor Thursday, has named an interim director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Pillen said Monday that longtime department employee Moe Jamshidi will become interim director Thursday. Jamshidi is deputy director of operations at NDOT. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
