Portsmouth, VA

13News Now

3 weeks after water main break, Tide operations to return

NORFOLK, Va. — Three weeks after a water main break in Downtown Norfolk, full light rail services will return Wednesday. The water main break flooded parts of Monticello Avenue and caused headaches for drivers and commuters using The Tide. Norfolk Department of Utilities shut off the water after learning...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, not at Military Circle Mall

City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, …. Resident, pet dogs displaced following overnight …. Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia …. Man reported missing in VB is considered endangered. Local foodbank to Receive nearly $450,000 in funding …. WAVY News 10. New Virginia Beach Fire chief to...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Virginia Beach Courthouse evacuated following bomb threat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Courthouse was evacuated Tuesday morning after someone called in a bomb threat, the city's sheriff's office said. The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office said someone called in a threat to the 911 center at around 8:30 a.m. Authorities and K9 units searched the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Minor shot, seriously hurt in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A minor was shot and seriously hurt in Newport News Monday night. The police department said officers were sent to 36th Street just before 9 p.m., and they found the minor with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to a hospital, they said. Minors have...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Man involved in VB barricade situation taken into custody

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police worked a barricade situation late Monday night near Virginia Wesleyan University. A police spokesperson told WAVY that officers were called to the 700 block of Gourmet Way, off Baker Road. A man with warrants on file was armed and would not leave his residence, police said. No one else was believed to be inside with him at the time of the incident.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Reminder: Tolls to cross the Elizabeth River just went up

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The new year brings with it higher tolls for those who cross the Elizabeth River to Portsmouth from either Norfolk or Chesapeake. To use the Downtown or Midtown Tunnels, for E-ZPass riders in passenger vehicles, the tolls will go up 27 cents during peak hours and 16 cents anytime else.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing Newport News woman with medical condition found safe

Missing Newport News woman with medical condition …. Police: Armed man in barricade situation in Virginia …. Adolescent boy shot in area of 36th Street in Newport …. The victim’s injuries appear to be life-threatening, police say. He was found after officers responded to the 800 block of 36th Street, and taken to a local hospital.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
Norfolk local news

