2 injured after food truck catches on fire inside Newport News Shipbuilding
A food truck at the Newport News Shipbuilding caught fire Tuesday morning.
3 weeks after water main break, Tide operations to return
NORFOLK, Va. — Three weeks after a water main break in Downtown Norfolk, full light rail services will return Wednesday. The water main break flooded parts of Monticello Avenue and caused headaches for drivers and commuters using The Tide. Norfolk Department of Utilities shut off the water after learning...
4 businesses damaged after shopping center fire in Chesapeake
An overnight fire in Chesapeake damaged four businesses in the Wilson Village Shopping Center Tuesday morning.
City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, not at Military Circle Mall
City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, …. Resident, pet dogs displaced following overnight …. Saluda man dies following shootout with Virginia …. Man reported missing in VB is considered endangered. Local foodbank to Receive nearly $450,000 in funding …. WAVY News 10. New Virginia Beach Fire chief to...
1 dead following auto-pedestrian accident in Virginia Beach
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Princess Anne Road and Blossom Hill Court. Police say the pedestrian involved in the crash has died.
Chesapeake police search for woman missing since November
Mary Goetz was last seen leaving her mother's house on November 25 and hasn't been seen or heard from since.
Fire causes business closures in Wilson Village Shopping Center
Fire damages Laundry Place, Court House Cafe, Mr. Jim's and Hair Kingdom in Chesapeake's Wilson Village Shopping Center
Virginia Beach Courthouse evacuated following bomb threat
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Courthouse was evacuated Tuesday morning after someone called in a bomb threat, the city's sheriff's office said. The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office said someone called in a threat to the 911 center at around 8:30 a.m. Authorities and K9 units searched the...
Minor shot, seriously hurt in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A minor was shot and seriously hurt in Newport News Monday night. The police department said officers were sent to 36th Street just before 9 p.m., and they found the minor with a gunshot wound. Medics took him to a hospital, they said. Minors have...
Data: Hampton Roads sees more than 160 gun-related homicides in 2022
Data from GunViolenceArchive.org shows that 2022 ended with more than 160 cases of gun violence-related homicides across Hampton Roads.
Churchland Bridge closure begins January 5; HRT schedule for Monday
The City of Portsmouth Department of Engineering has announced the closure schedule for the Churchland Bridge. Other changes were also made in the city to accommodate the New Years holiday.
New Virginia Beach Fire Chief has worked with department since 1999
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach has a new top firefighter -- but he's a familiar face around the department. The city swore Kenneth Pravetz in as Fire Chief on January 3 in a ceremony with the mayor and city manager. Pravetz has worked with the Virginia Beach Fire...
‘We’re going through our hard time’: Skate shop in Portsmouth flooded after freezing pipes
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hard Times Skate Shop is facing a hard time. The day after Christmas, owner Tony Herndon returned to his shop on Afton Parkway to work a few hours. When he entered, water was pouring from the ceiling. They posted video of it to their Instagram...
Industrial warehouse projects are stoking tensions — and legal challenges — in communities around Hampton Roads
A Hampton neighborhood fought for months against a project to turn a former school site into warehouses. Residents in Chesapeake show up in force at council meetings to protest an industrial “mega-site” backed by city leaders. Suffolk citizens are suing their city government over a project to build...
‘It’s disheartening’: Portsmouth community members react to string of shootings, homicides
As Portsmouth Police continue to investigate the six homicides in the last nine days of 2022, community members say there's more work to be done.
Man involved in VB barricade situation taken into custody
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police worked a barricade situation late Monday night near Virginia Wesleyan University. A police spokesperson told WAVY that officers were called to the 700 block of Gourmet Way, off Baker Road. A man with warrants on file was armed and would not leave his residence, police said. No one else was believed to be inside with him at the time of the incident.
Reminder: Tolls to cross the Elizabeth River just went up
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The new year brings with it higher tolls for those who cross the Elizabeth River to Portsmouth from either Norfolk or Chesapeake. To use the Downtown or Midtown Tunnels, for E-ZPass riders in passenger vehicles, the tolls will go up 27 cents during peak hours and 16 cents anytime else.
New Year's Eve crash sends 6 to hospital in Virginia Beach
Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Virginia Beach on New Year's Eve, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.
VB police confirm barricade situation near Virginia Wesleyan University
Virginia Beach police confirmed to News 3 they are working a barricade situation Monday night. It's happening in the 700 block of Gourmet Way.
Missing Newport News woman with medical condition found safe
Missing Newport News woman with medical condition …. Police: Armed man in barricade situation in Virginia …. Adolescent boy shot in area of 36th Street in Newport …. The victim’s injuries appear to be life-threatening, police say. He was found after officers responded to the 800 block of 36th Street, and taken to a local hospital.
