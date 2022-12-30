Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theanalyst.com
FCS Championship Game: Five Key Numbers to Know With North Dakota State
FCS national finalists North Dakota State and South Dakota State enter their Jan. 8 showdown in Frisco, Texas, as familiar rivals, with similar styles and fairly equal statistically. North Dakota State has built an FCS dynasty – nine national championships in an 11-season span, and seeking to make it a...
herosports.com
FCS Championship: NDSU vs. SDSU Betting Odds
Rivals North Dakota State and South Dakota State meet in the FCS championship game for the first time. The game is at 1 p.m. CT on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas, and it will air on ABC. NDSU has won nine FCS titles since 2011, while SDSU owns a three-game...
kvrr.com
How to get from Fargo to Frisco to watch the Bison
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – If you’ve never been to Frisco to see the Bison play in the FCS National Championship, or you’re seeing them for the 10th time, there are plenty of options to get there. Travel Incorporated in Moorhead is offering travel packages with a flight...
kvrr.com
Girl Taken To Juvenile Detention After Pursuit in Clay County
CLAY CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A 17-year-old girl was taken to juvenile detention in Moorhead after a pursuit in Clay County Monday night. The car matched the description of one that had earlier fled from Barnesville police. A state trooper tried to stop the car near Downer but the...
gowatertown.net
Pedestrian struck and killed on I-29 south of Fargo
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – A 19-year-old pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after she was struck by a car headed south on Interstate 29 south of Fargo. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the victim was standing in the left lane of the interstate. The 20-year-old driver of the car saw the pedestrian in the lane. He braked and attempted to steer away but struck the female pedestrian. She was thrown across the right lane and onto the right shoulder of the interstate and died at the scene. The car drove into the median and became stuck in the show. The driver and a passenger were not injured.
valleynewslive.com
HB Connects closes show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - HB Connects (Formerly HB Sound and Light) of Grand Forks is announcing a strategic partnership with Mobile Pro of Fargo. This partnership is in response to the growing number of live production events in our region and the current availability of production companies and staff available to do this work. HB Connects has closed its show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks due to a shortage of product and labor.
kvrr.com
Sanford Health-Fargo welcomes first baby of 2023
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sanford Health welcomes its first baby of the new year. This is Santiago Delarosa. The new addition was born at 12:11 a.m. He weighed in at 6 pounds and 12 ounces, measuring at 18 1/2 inches long. We would like to say congratulations from KVRR...
North Dakota: Unplug This Appliance Or Your Home Could Be Toast
You should always unplug this appliance when not in use. A Glyndon, Minnesota family found out the hard way after a home fire destroyed many of their personal belongings and kitchen. Glyndon is located just east of Moorhead, Minnesota. This story happened back in June of 21 but is a...
kfgo.com
Victim of car-pedestrian fatality crash south of Fargo identified
FARGO (KFGO) – The State Patrol has released the name of a woman who was struck and killed by a car on I-29 south of Fargo early Sunday morning. She was 19-year-old Destinee Tuttle of Santee, Nebraska. The patrol says Tuttle was living in the Peever-Sisseton area of northeastern South Dakota.
kvrr.com
Woman Hit & Killed on I-29 South of Fargo on New Year’s Day is Identified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — North Dakota Highway Patrol releasing the name of a woman who was hit and killed by a car on I-29 south of Fargo on New Year’s Day. She is 19-year-old Destinee Tuttle of Santee, Nebraska. The patrol says Tuttle was living in the Peever-Sisseton...
gowatertown.net
Six figure Powerball prize could go unclaimed
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A winning North Dakota Powerball ticket from the July 18 draw remains unclaimed, and the ticket holder is almost out of time to claim the prize. The $150,000 ticket expires on January 14, 2023. North Dakota Lottery winners have 180 days from the date of...
valleynewslive.com
17-year-old arrested following chase in Clay County
NEAR DOWNER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 17-year-old girl was arrested following a high-speed chase in Clay County. The State Patrol says around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 Barnesville Police tried to stop a car for failure to yield, but the car took off, eventually driving along Co. Rd. 10.
valleynewslive.com
Mile-long crack found in ice on Rush Lake
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a safety warning for anglers looking to go out on Rush Lake. Authorities say a mile-long crack was found on the north side of the lake. Open water in the area has been blocked off with...
KNOX News Radio
Fatal pedestrian accident on I-29
NDHP Update: Victim identified as 19-year old Destinee Tuttle of Santee (Nebraska). A fatal pedestrian accident on I-29 south of Fargo this morning (Sunday) left a 19 year old woman dead. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 20 year old male driver – and a 20 year old female...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo woman who is physically unable to remove snow frustrated that it’s being plowed onto her driveway
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman is frustrated after snow was pushed onto her driveway. 42-year-old Angela Oien is physically unable to shovel the snow herself due to medical issues. “It’s very difficult,” said Oien. “I tried many years in a row now to shovel and...
valleynewslive.com
Emergency landing at Hector Airport
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Eight Fargo fire trucks and their crews were dispatched to Hector Airport in North Fargo just after 10 p.m. on January 2. They spent more than an hour on the call. One of our viewers says he saw the plane circling, the land safely...
19-year-old woman killed in Cass County pedestrian crash identified
UPDATE: Jan. 2, 11:34 a.m. HICKSON, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the 19-year-old woman who was struck on I-29 in the early morning of New Year’s Day. The woman has been identified as Destinee Tuttle from Santee, Nebraska. The Wahpeton driver who struck her still has no […]
kvrr.com
Sgt. Lykken retires from Fargo Police Department after 31+ years
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sergeant Mark Lykken served his final shift with the Fargo Police Department on Tuesday, Dec. 27th. The department shared a video of his final check-in with dispatch and posted it to social media. Sergeant Lykken served as a Patrol Officer, K-9 Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Investigative...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two women arrested after car, foot chase with Moorhead Police
(Moorhead, MN) -- Two women are behind bars after leading Moorhead Police on a chase, then ditching the vehicle early Friday morning. Moorhead Police say the incident happened just after midnight along 20th street south near Rivershore Drive. Officers tried to stop a car driven by 30-year-old Rachel Ann England for an equipment violation, but she took off. She and her passenger, 33-year-old Abby Tellinghuisen then jumped out of the car and ran on foot.
KFYR-TV
Hundreds of ND, MN median barriers wrecked by semis, vehicles after string of winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are in clean up mode across North Dakota and Minnesota after several recent days of bad weather left many drivers in the ditch, which in turn took out hundreds of cable median barriers on their way. More than 400 posts fell victim to...
Comments / 0