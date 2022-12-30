ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, IL

Hononegah girls second in Oswego bowling tournament

By Daily News staff
Beloit Daily News
Beloit Daily News
 4 days ago

PEORIA, Ill.—Hononegah’s girls bowling team continued its strong recent showing with a second place in a tournament hosted by Oswego High School on Wednesday.

The Indians led most of the day, but ended up trailing the champions by 80 pins. Hononegah’s total was 6,016 for a 200.53 average.

So far this season, the Indians have two firsts, two seconds, a third and a seventh-place finish in six tournaments.

Senior Madison Davenport took the individual series championship, averaging 220.8, including high games of 247 and 248. She is averaging 221.8 over the first six tournaments and 33 total games. She has two firsts, two seconds, a third and a sixth place finish so far this season.

In NIC-10 play, she is third with a 205 average after four meets.

Beloit Daily News

Beloit Daily News

