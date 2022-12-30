PREP WRESTLING: Turner, Hononegah compete in Mid-States Tournament

WHITEWATER, Wis.—Beloit Turner’s top finishes in the 41-team Mid-States Wrestling Tournament at UW-Whitewater at Thursday were a sixth place by Justin Teague and an eighth place by Zack Ries.

Teague improved to 21-4 at 138 pounds. Ries improved to 21-7 at 132.

The Trojans also got a 10th-place finish from Tony Hamilton (21-8) at 220 pounds.

Honoengah’s top finish was a fourth place by freshman Jackson Olson (16-5) at 106 pounds. The Indians also got fifths from Elliott Diemel (20-4) at 182 and Isaak Smith (16-5) at 220.

Diemel posted a 6-3 decision over Joseph Schroeder of Cedar Grove-Belgium in the fifth-place match. Smith had a 14-2 major decision over Andy Lara of McHenry.

The Indians also got 10th places from Robert Darling (13-11) at 126 and Max Haskins (10-12) at 152. Connor Diemel was 11th at 145 and Kurt Smith 12th at 170.

Clinton’s Cody Sullivan placed 11th at 152.

Hersey, Ill., won the team title with 333.5 points and Amery, Wis., was second with 293.0. The next three teams were all from Illinois: McHenry (270.5), Marian Central Catholic (251.5) and Wauconda (239).

Hononegah finished 12th with 141. Turner tied for 24th with 83.