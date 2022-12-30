Read full article on original website
Isiah Thomas Remembers How Larry Bird Tapped Him On the Shoulder and Fired Him: ‘I’mma Give It to My Friend’
After Larry Bird retired from coaching, Isiah Thomas took over the Indiana Pacers. After a few years, though, Larry Legend was back on the scene. The post Isiah Thomas Remembers How Larry Bird Tapped Him On the Shoulder and Fired Him: ‘I’mma Give It to My Friend’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years
Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Steph Curry Reacts to Warriors' Winning Streak Without Him
The Golden State Warriors have been rolling without Steph Curry
Dave Cowens Slept on a Boston Park Bench After Winning Game 7 of the 1974 Finals in Milwaukee
After winning Game 7 of the 1974 NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Boston Celtics center Dave Cowens slept on a park bench in Boston that night. The post Dave Cowens Slept on a Boston Park Bench After Winning Game 7 of the 1974 Finals in Milwaukee appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NBC Sports
Klay's 54-point explosion causes LeBron, Twitter to go wild
For the last month, Klay Thompson has been sending a clear message to his critics: He's not done. Not even close. The five-time NBA All-Star reiterated that by dropping a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' thrilling 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center.
Kevin Garnett's Tweet About LeBron James Went Viral
Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett sent out a tweet about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Klay erupts for 54 in wild double OT win
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors' start to 2023 was much like 2022. This team can't keep things simple and easy. They once led by as many as 21 points. A buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Donte DiVincenzo at the end of regulation tied it all up. Two overtimes later, Kevon Looney beat the buzzer this time, giving the Warriors an absolutely wild 143-141 win over the Atlanta Hawks in double overtime.
NBC Sports
Kuminga, Wiggins among five Warriors ruled out vs. Hawks
The Warriors can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries this season. Andrew Wiggins has been out since Dec. 5 and will miss his 14th consecutive game when the Warriors host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Superstar guard Steph Curry has been sidelined for more than two weeks with a left shoulder subluxation, and now, Jonathan Kuminga is the latest player to join the Warriors’ injury report.
Golden State Warriors Make A Roster Move Before Monday's Game
The Golden State Warriors have recalled Ryan Rollins from the G League before Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.
NBC Sports
Klay's classic reaction after scoring season-high 54 points
With the Warriors missing a plethora of players in their 143-141 win double overtime win against Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center, Klay Thompson left it all on the court to make sure Golden State came away with the win. Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area's Bob Fitzgerald...
NBC Sports
Watch Donovan Mitchell drop insane 71 points, Cavaliers need all of it for OT win
In a season with a lot of 40+ and 50+ point games, Donovan Mitchell looked at Luka and said, “hold my postgame recovery beer…”. Mitchell dropped 71 on the Bulls Monday night — and the Cavaliers needed all of that to get the overtime win over the Bulls.
NBC Sports
Klay sends condolences to Damar Hamlin after scary situation
While Klay Thompson was scoring a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center, the rest of the sports world was grieving over the situation involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter...
Lakers Rumors: NBA Insider Predicts LA Trades LeBron James in New Year
A Sports Illustrated writer believes LeBron will be traded in 2023.
NBC Sports
3 observations after Williamson leaves with injury, Embiid scores 42 in win
The Sixers found no real solutions Monday night against Zion Williamson, but they still started 2023 with a win. After posting 26 points, seven assists and six rebounds, Williamson exited early with a right hamstring strain and the Sixers notched a 120-111 victory at Wells Fargo Center. CJ McCollum also...
NBC Sports
Looney, the ultimate Warrior, continues to earn his flowers
SAN FRANCISO -- One week from the one-year anniversary of Klay Thompson's improbable comeback from two brutal leg injuries that took away two-and-a-half years of his prime, he gave the entire NBA world a stern reminder of who he still is and why he one day will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
NBC Sports
What went through Looney's mind on buzzer-beater vs. Hawks
Kevon Looney played the hero role in the Warriors' 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center. With six players out for the first game of 2023, Golden State needed other players on the team to step up and Looney answered the call. The 26-year-old...
