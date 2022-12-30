ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NBC Sports

Klay's 54-point explosion causes LeBron, Twitter to go wild

For the last month, Klay Thompson has been sending a clear message to his critics: He's not done. Not even close. The five-time NBA All-Star reiterated that by dropping a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' thrilling 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center.
NBC Sports

What we learned as Klay erupts for 54 in wild double OT win

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors' start to 2023 was much like 2022. This team can't keep things simple and easy. They once led by as many as 21 points. A buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Donte DiVincenzo at the end of regulation tied it all up. Two overtimes later, Kevon Looney beat the buzzer this time, giving the Warriors an absolutely wild 143-141 win over the Atlanta Hawks in double overtime.
NBC Sports

Kuminga, Wiggins among five Warriors ruled out vs. Hawks

The Warriors can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to injuries this season. Andrew Wiggins has been out since Dec. 5 and will miss his 14th consecutive game when the Warriors host the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Superstar guard Steph Curry has been sidelined for more than two weeks with a left shoulder subluxation, and now, Jonathan Kuminga is the latest player to join the Warriors’ injury report.
NBC Sports

Klay's classic reaction after scoring season-high 54 points

With the Warriors missing a plethora of players in their 143-141 win double overtime win against Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center, Klay Thompson left it all on the court to make sure Golden State came away with the win. Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area's Bob Fitzgerald...
NBC Sports

Klay sends condolences to Damar Hamlin after scary situation

While Klay Thompson was scoring a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center, the rest of the sports world was grieving over the situation involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter...
NBC Sports

3 observations after Williamson leaves with injury, Embiid scores 42 in win

The Sixers found no real solutions Monday night against Zion Williamson, but they still started 2023 with a win. After posting 26 points, seven assists and six rebounds, Williamson exited early with a right hamstring strain and the Sixers notched a 120-111 victory at Wells Fargo Center. CJ McCollum also...
NBC Sports

Looney, the ultimate Warrior, continues to earn his flowers

SAN FRANCISO -- One week from the one-year anniversary of Klay Thompson's improbable comeback from two brutal leg injuries that took away two-and-a-half years of his prime, he gave the entire NBA world a stern reminder of who he still is and why he one day will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
NBC Sports

What went through Looney's mind on buzzer-beater vs. Hawks

Kevon Looney played the hero role in the Warriors' 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center. With six players out for the first game of 2023, Golden State needed other players on the team to step up and Looney answered the call. The 26-year-old...
