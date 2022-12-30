ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musk Fired Twitter’s Janitors—Leaving Offices a Smelly Mess: Report

By Brooke Leigh Howard
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
David Odisho/Getty Images

Elon Musk is continuing to strip Twitter down to cut costs—including cutting back janitorial and security services at several of the company’s offices. In San Francisco, a janitors’ strike led Musk to cancel its cleaning services entirely—leaving employees to supply their own toilet paper in a pinch, according to The New York Times . On top of the lack of toiletries, workers have been left to contend with mounting trash, smelly common areas, unsupervised visitors, and less-than-fresh restrooms, the newspaper reported. Twitter has skipped rent payments for its Seattle office altogether, which now faces eviction. Musk has previously come under fire for Twitter's delinquent rent payments. The provocateur has been on a mission since November to slice Twitter’s costs—which has also included deep cuts to the company’s labor force.

Comments / 56

As I See It
4d ago

Twitter is broke. Can't afford to pay employes, can't afford to pay for room offices, and.now can't afford to pay janitors. Elon and Twitter are bankrupt or at least heading that direction.

Reply
11
Carson Christy
4d ago

every place I ever worked had a janitor or a cleaning service for the bathrooms...why would you want people that are making or selling your products cleaning the bathrooms? that's like saying hey... it's Wednesday Fred...your turn to cut the grass in front of the office...we didn't landscape the grounds around the company as well...Elon is just a cheap bastard. ... maybe he should clean them?

Reply
5
AP_000326.fba7f0fb003f41e199def10aaa7dbc3a.0434
4d ago

It’s pretty obvious that Musk bought the company with object of destroying it.

Reply(3)
12
 

