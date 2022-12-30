Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS Sports
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell scores 71 in eighth-highest scoring performance in NBA history
Donovan Mitchell has become the seventh player in NBA history to score 70 or more points in a game. The Cleveland Cavaliers star finished the 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls with an incredible 71 points, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, David Robinson, Elgin Baylor, and Devin Booker in the illustrious 70-point club. As Booker scored 70 exactly, Mitchell now has the highest single-game point total of any active player in the NBA. It was the 12th 70-point game in NBA history, as Chamberlain reached that figure six times.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Added to injury report
Leonard is now questionable for Monday's game against the Heat due to a non-COVID illness, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. Leonard appears to be feeling under the weather Monday considering his late downgrade to questionable ahead of the Clippers' 9:30 PM EST matchup with the Heat. If he were to miss, Paul George would see a usage bump while Norman Powell and Terance Mann would be in line for larger workloads.
Red-hot Nets put win streak up against stunned Bulls
A little over two months ago, Jacque Vaughn’s second stint as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets got off to
CBS Sports
LeBron James is single-handedly keeping the Lakers afloat just as Anthony Davis did before him
When LeBron James missed time due to injury earlier in the season, he gushed about the performance of teammate Anthony Davis in his stead. "AD was the best player in the league over the last four-to-five games," James told reporters late in November. He wasn't far off at the time. In the five games James is referring to, Davis averaged 33.2 points and 17.4 rebounds per game.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Delivers once again
Doncic closed Monday's 111-106 victory over the Rockets with 39 points (10-26 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 18-22 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 41 minutes. It seems no team in the league can stop Doncic, and the star guard continues to rack up stats and dominate opposing defenses every time he steps on the court. He's now scored at least 30 points in six games in a row while reaching the 50-point plateau thrice in that span, but he also has two double-doubles and two triple-doubles in that stretch. He's averaging a robust 43.4 points, 12.0 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game since Christmas Day.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: League's top playmaker
Kucherov delivered two assists Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Coyotes. His point streak sits at four games and six points, including five assists. With the points, Kucherov moved into a tie with Connor McDavid for the league lead in assists (40).
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Tuesday
Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Bucks. After missing Washington's past three contests, Beal's status for Tuesday is still up in the air. If the All-Star guard is unable to suit up, his next chance to return comes Friday against the Thunder.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Sees shot volume decrease
Lillard closed with 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and four steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 135-106 win over Detroit. Lillard didn't appear to be as aggressive as he normally is in Monday's victory, as he attempted his lowest number of shots since Dec. 16 in Dallas. However, he still managed to secure a double-double by finding his teammates for buckets, and he also recorded a season-high four steals. The star point guard is averaging 24.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last five games.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Underutilized again Saturday
Gobert notched nine points (3-3 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 116-104 loss to Detroit. Gobert returned from a one-game absence but remained a non-factor, especially on the offensive end. From an outsider's perspective, all is not well in Minnesota. The team has simply not been able to incorporate Gobert, highlighted by the fact he has attempted fewer than eight shots in five of his past six games. The hope is that they get things figured out at some point, although time is certainly not on their side.
CBS Sports
Klay Thompson puts 54 points on Hawks, but it's Kevon Looney who plays hero in Warriors' fifth straight win
Klay Thompson torched the Hawks for 54 points on 10 3-pointers on Monday, but it was Kevon Looney who played hero with the game-winning tip as time expired to give Golden State a wild 143-141 overtime victory. It was the Warriors' fifth straight win, and their league-leading 17th at home.
CBS Sports
Donovan Mitchell erupts for 71 -- some wild stats from NBA's highest-scoring game since Kobe Bryant's 81
Historic games are seemingly becoming a nightly thing in the NBA. In the past week alone we have seen Luka Doncic record the first 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history, Giannis Antetokounmpo become the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to put up consecutive 40-20 games, and now, on Monday night, Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell pour in 71 points in an overtime victory against Chicago.
CBS Sports
LeBron James scoring tracker: Lakers star on pace to top Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record before All-Star break
Barring an extended injury absence, LeBron James is going to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer this season. There's a good chance Kareem's Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 career points falls before the NBA All-Star break in February. The Lakers are at Charlotte on Monday night. James, who had 34 points...
