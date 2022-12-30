ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx mother blames illness on mold and rodent problem at her Edenwald Houses apartment

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rzQbF_0jyGPCad00

A Bronx woman claims that mold in her bathroom along with rodents scampering through her apartment are to blame for making her sick.

Stephanie Ceruti has acute asthma and takes medicines to treat her condition. For the past several weeks, she says her health has rapidly declined due to a rodent problem in her closet.

Ceruti says the smell has become unbearable. Ceruti claims a worker that came to see the situation placed a mouse trap and gave her a piece of steel wool to plug up rodent holes in her closet.

She also has a letter from the New York City Housing Authority stating that there was a mold issue in her apartment in October. Ceruti says that problem hasn’t been fixed.

A house worker arrived at the apartment while News 12 was speaking to Ceruti to close a gap at the bottom of her front door where she says mice squeeze their way into her apartment.

Ceruti is currently staying with her mother until the necessary repairs are made to her apartment.

Comments / 10

the truth
4d ago

people think living in the pjs is like living in a condo you get what you pay for low rent no income street apartment

Reply(2)
3
Mike Gray
4d ago

it's to many ppl in these cities ....... and it will never change until ppl get out those overly expensive overly crowded places

Reply
2
MIMMIE
4d ago

JUST transfer if they don't transfer for you, go to your local politician for assistance. Why would you want to go back!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Missing mom texts that she’s alive at Bronx hospital

THE BRONX (PIX11) — In a strange twist, a missing Bronx woman, who was feared dead after disturbing texts were sent to her daughter, turned up alive at St. Barnabas Hospital. “She called us and said she was in a hospital,” Ashannia Johnson, the middle daughter of Arlena Johnson, 45, told PIX11 News. Arlena Johnson […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn hospitals have no backup plan if NYC nurses strike: BP

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Almost all Brooklyn hospitals would be affected if New York City nurses strike, and there is currently no contingency plan in place if they do, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso said. Nurses delivered a 10-day strike notice on Friday, meaning they’ll strike on Jan. 9 if contract agreements aren’t reached. A potential strike […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Pregnant woman shot in the Bronx: NYPD

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A pregnant woman was shot in the Bronx on Monday, an NYPD spokesman said. The 35-year-old woman was on Grand Concourse near East Fordham Road around 7:40 p.m. when she was shot once in the left calf, police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. A man […]
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, David Lindsay, 38, Arrested

On Saturday, December 31, 20222, at 0123 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 109th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. David Lindsay. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. driving while intoxicated;. driving while ability impaired by alcohol;. stopping / parking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

130K+
Followers
44K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy