Paterson children's track club honored for National Cross Country championship win

A track club comprised of 7 and 8-year-olds was honored in Paterson Thursday for its latest achievement.

The city recognized the Transy East Track Club for winning the National Cross Country championship.

The team recently returned from Knoxville, Tennessee, bringing home the title as they look forward to the AAU Club National Championships in Orlando, Florida this summer.

"We are proud of the Transy East Track Club because if you look at their track record, pun intended, since 1999, they've produced champions who've go on to become professionals," said Mayor André Sayegh.

"The most thing I'm happy about is the people that go to college, the people that come back, give back to the program, to give back to the city," said Transy East Track Club head coach Dwayne Cox.

The club hopes that the Paterson community will help with fundraising for the $30,000 trip to the nationals.