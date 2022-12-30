ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Rockland County leaders sign agreement to lease Hi-Tor Animal Center to Rockland Green

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The Hi-Tor Animal Care Center in Pomona is getting a fresh new start.

According to a new two-year agreement, Rockland County will lease the existing center to Rockland Green, the former Solid Waste Management Authority, for $1 per year.

The goal was to help the taxpayer and the animals at the center.

"Now Hi-Tor will have a budget that's guaranteed. We're talking about $1.4 million. This will enable them to really concentrate on the animals and not have to constantly go out there and fundraise and fundraise and fundraise,” says Haverstraw Town Supervisor Howard Phillips.

He says the supervisors can concentrate on building a new state-of-the art facility for the animals.

They are looking at a site in Haverstraw and hope to have that built in two or three years.

