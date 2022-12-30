Read full article on original website
Irene Gee
3d ago
Bicyclists don't observe any of the traffic laws and never get sighted for violations like vehicle drivers. Their carelessness also causes accidents as they don't stick around afterwards.
Reply(1)
7
Double bass
4d ago
Bicyclists in the city suck. go thru red lights and signs all the time. love when they crash.
Reply
12
Amsterdam029
3d ago
what did you expect, it's Frisco! they're okay with poop and drug needles, but an ambulance on a bike lane, they complain about? I ride road bikes and I hate most of them.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
Former Reddit employee files lawsuit against the social media giant, alleging her assigned job duties caused her PTSDAmarie M.
Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022Brenna TempleArizona State
Related
Massive sinkhole swallows SUV south of San Francisco
A giant sinkhole has opened up in the middle of a residential area south of San Francisco — the second sinkhole the Bay Area has seen in the past week.
KTVU FOX 2
Car nosedives into sinkhole in Daly City
Crews in Daly City are working to get a car out of a sinkhole in the middle of a neighborhood. James Torrez reports.
Rain causes severe flooding at San Francisco gym
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – While some businesses inundated with flooding from the weekend storms are starting to reopen, others are still cleaning up, and still, others remain closed with no reopening date in sight. When MX3 fitness owner Dave Karraker walked into his Castro gym during Saturday's storm, what started as a small trickle of […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco father and bar manager falls to his death at 33
SAN FRANCISCO - A well-known bar manager in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood fell to his death Friday night. Ilya Romanov, manager of Bar Iris, was found on the ground at the 2300 block of Polk Street around 11:30 p.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police activity briefly closes BART Civic Center station
SAN FRANCISCO -- BART trains were not stopping at Civic Center station in San Francisco Monday afternoon for a short time as some sort of police activity was underway at the station.The transit agency alerted of the police activity just before 2:30 p.m. A subsequent alert at 2:34 p.m. indicated trains were again stopping normally at the station.There was no immediate word on what the police activity was.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
Elderly man killed in Daly City hit-and-run
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — An elderly man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Daly City Sunday night, the Daly City Police Department announced in a press release. DCPD said it received multiple calls about a car hitting a pedestrian on San Jose Avenue near Flournoy Street just before 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. After […]
Collapsed roads, flooded houses, sewage overflow: What the Bay Area is dealing with post storm
"I'm not sure what we're going to do from here," Some residents had flooded basements, others had sewage water flooding their streets while businesses dealt with power outages.
KTVU FOX 2
Strong winds divert incoming flights to SFO
SAN FRANCISCO - Along with the heavy rains in the last week, strong gusts have affected Californians, too. On Monday night, San Francisco International Airport's duty manager said several incoming flights were diverted because of strong winds. Two flights that were supposed to land at SFO had to go to...
Bay Area business and home owners faced with insurance questions about flood damage
SAN FRANCISCO -- Saturday's epic rainstorm had residents across the Bay Area who aren't used to dealing with flooding asking serious questions about whether their insurance would cover the damage. Many in San Francisco are facing a rude awakening about who will pay for all of the repairs.While much of the City is built on hills, Saturday's rainstorm wreaked havoc on the homes and businesses at the bottom of those hills. Videos posted online show people paddling surfboards and makeshift rafts in the Mission District around Folsom and 14th Streets."Within 45 minutes, I would say, the water was up to...
KTVU FOX 2
Felton Grove residents bracing for major mud cleanup after this week's rainstorms
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Residents in the Santa Cruz Mountains held a community meeting Monday night to discuss emergency response plans for this week's storms. People in the Felton Grove community gathered so they could talk about what to do before and after Wednesday’s storm. Not everyone here has lived through this before, so they want to get out as much information as possible.
Time’s up: San Jose reinforces limited parking rules
The grace period for timed parking in San Jose is over. The city is ticketing violators again starting tomorrow. San Jose stopped enforcing time-limited parking during the COVID-19 pandemic. It phased in partial enforcement in the summer for parking limits of less than two hours. Now the city will also enforce parking restrictions on spaces with limits... The post Time’s up: San Jose reinforces limited parking rules appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Oakland apartment residents displaced by flooding, at least 20 cars under water
One resident shared a video she took as she tried to drive her car out of the flooded garage. "The water was filthy. It was brown. There was trash," she said.
KTVU FOX 2
North Bay mourns loss of 2 teens in 'horrific' Highway 101 crash
NOVATO, Calif. - Multiple families were mourning over the holiday weekend after a deadly Highway 101 crash involving five teens. Two teenagers died and three others were seriously injured in the rainy car crash in Novato Thursday night. San Rafael City Schools identified the driver as Jameson Zamlich, a Terra...
beyondchron.org
San Francisco Must Close Drug Markets in 2023
How’s this for a New Year’s Resolution for San Francisco in 2023: the city comes together to close open air drug markets. We’ve had plenty of strong talk but drug markets remain pervasive. Consider:. In December 2021 Tenderloin families met with Mayor Breed and urged her to...
San Francisco is now the least air-conditioned city in the US
Local air conditioning professionals still say the number of units they install is rising significantly.
Tesla plunges off cliff at Devil's Slide critically injuring 2 adults and 2 children, CAL FIRE says
Two adults and two children were critically injured after the Tesla they were in plunged nearly 250 feet off a cliff along Highway 1 at Devil's Slide Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE officials.
How San Francisco's middle-class dive bar Zeitgeist has survived for 4 decades
This Mission mainstay's notoriously grumpy bar staff smile more these days.
2 storm-pummeled East Bay neighborhoods pick up the pieces
DANVILLE -- Saturday's ferocious rainstorm affected everyone in the Bay Area but a couple of East Bay neighborhoods were hit particularly hard. On Sunday, they began the task of cleaning up the mess.What a difference a day makes.After Saturday's daylong deluge in the Bay Area, Sunday dawned bright and sunny with blue skies and dry roads.But the work was just beginning in one Danville neighborhood. Sycamore Valley Road remained closed Sunday as workers removed a couple of inches of sticky mud and, on Laurel Drive, Jaye Grant was raking debris out of her garden as she remembered what...
KTVU FOX 2
Sandbags in short supply as Bay Area prepares for next round of storms and flooding
SAN FRANCISCO - Across the Bay Area, many homeowners and business owners are scrambling to find sandbags as another round of storms threatens to bring more rain and flooding. In San Francisco, Chenery Street in the Glen Park neighborhood had flooding over the weekend and the Vice-President of the Glen Park Business Association said many shops didn't have sandbags.
Tech CEO arrested for peeping in Panera Bread women's restroom in Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — The CEO of a Bay Area-based tech company was arrested on Monday after he was accused of spying on a woman in a Panera Bread restroom, the Mountain View Police Department said in a press release. Police confirmed to KRON4 that the arrestee is 35-year-old Eduardo Moreno, who is the […]
Comments / 14