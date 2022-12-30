Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio crash closes U.S. Route, powerlines across road
UPDATE: U.S. Route 250 is open in both directions. A crash in Ohio has closed U.S. Route 250 in both directions. The crash happened at Deersville Road and powerlines are currently across the roadway. DOT anticipates the road to be closed for several hours. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route. According to Ohio […]
Man uses drone to check on suspicious car parked on street: Russell Township police blotter
RUSSELL TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Suspicious, Wharton Drive:. A resident called police 5:35 p.m. Dec. 20 after seeing a suspicious car parked in front of the house with a drone flying around it. When she approached the car both it and the drone flew away. In speaking with her neighbor, the responding officer learned that he, too, was suspicious of the strange car and it was his drone he flew over to it to check it out. Both were instructed to call police if the car returns.
Man steals ‘Ralphie’ cutout, fight erupts in line for bourbon: Bainbridge Township police blotter
Police are investigating a Dec 26 theft at Dunkin Donuts. A man purchased a coffee and walked out with a life-sized cut-out cardboard sign featuring Ralphie, a character in the 1093 movie A Christmas Story. The sign is valued at $50. The culprit parked his car at a gas station adjacent to the crime scene. Police are investigating.
Ohio RV Supershow returns to I-X Center: What to expect at the 2023 event
CLEVELAND — It’s back!. “The show will have hundreds of RVs all under one roof including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes and will span the entire renovated show floor of the I-X Center as well as the South Hall,” organizers said in a press release.
WFMJ.com
Minimum wage for tipped, non-tipped employees rises in Ohio
Some Ohio workers are getting a boost in their pay as the state's minimum wage rose for the new year. Non-tipped employees will now make $10.10 per hour, an 80-cent increase over 2022. Tipped employees will also get a bump in pay by 40 cents. Their minimum wage is now...
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio
If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
spectrumnews1.com
Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
cleveland19.com
Record high call volume for dozens of NEO fire departments in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many Northeast Ohio fire departments have reported record high calls in 2022, leaving many understaffed departments busier than ever. Several departments took to social media to share numbers and thank supporting departments for their help over the past year. Here are some of the departments reporting...
Winning Powerball lottery numbers for January 2, 2023: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $265 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below... $200 prize: 23 winners. $100 prize: 30 winners. $14 prize: 437 winners.
clevelandmagazine.com
The Place 'To Be': 21 Places to Celebrate the Big Day in Cleveland
Tour through some of Northeast Ohio's more unique wedding venues. By Kristen Hampshire. From Skyline views to barn vibes, chic warehouses to spaces that surprise, today’s brides and grooms are focused on creating memories. But memorable can also mean turnkey. “Definitely the one-stop shop is very popular so couples...
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In Ohio
Ohio is a beautiful state with a wide variety of landscapes and attractions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the sandy beaches of Lake Erie, Ohio has something to offer for everyone. If you're looking for a quick and affordable getaway, there are plenty of options within the state. Here are four affordable weekend getaways in Ohio:
Ohioans bet big at area sportsbooks on first day of legal sports gambling (photos, video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was an exhilarating day for sports fans and casinos alike Sunday in the Cleveland area and around the state as people took advantage of Ohio’s long-awaited first day of legal sports betting. Parking lots at MGM Northfield Park and Jack Casino in downtown Cleveland...
whbc.com
VIRUS UPDATE: Numbers Down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A drop in new, reported coronavirus cases in Ohio as of last week’s report. There were just over 13,000 new cases reported, 193 from Stark County. But the CDC still has all area counties at Medium level for spread of the...
5 Affordable New Year’s Eve Getaways In Ohio
Are you looking to ring in the New Year without breaking the bank? Ohio offers plenty of affordable options for a festive and memorable New Year's Eve getaway. From cozy bed and breakfasts to luxury resorts, here are five budget-friendly options to consider for your New Year's Eve celebration in Ohio.
Caesars Ohio Promo Code NYPBOUNS1 BET: Get this huge offer for the Ohio sports betting launch
Ohio sports betting has officially begun and new customers can claim a magnificent offer from Caesars that lets new users have $1500 in bet credits on launch day. We’ll also preview one of the biggest matchups of the day. Follow the link below to find out more information about the offer from Caesars: Get the Caesars Promo CodeCheck out the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes The Caesars promo code lets new customers in Ohio a chance to get a $1500 in bet credits just by signing up! Just enter in the promo code NYPBONUS1BET on Caesars Sportsbook so you can join the fun...
Why a man won't stand trial for the murder of his 11-year-old brother, how a man is doing after his car was hit by a train, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, January 2, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out why the 2023 Rose Parade wasn’t held on New Year’s Day, and how much gas prices have gone up since the start of the new year.
WKYC
‘I was caught off guard’: Ohio man shares heart attack experience to help others keep heart health in mind
COLUMBUS, Ohio — "I thought I was pretty healthy actually. This was quite a surprise." For Jeffrey Goodman, 55, that surprise was a heart attack. “I wasn't doing anything strenuous,” he said. Over the summer he was mowing his lawn on a ride-on mower when felt chest pain...
WFMJ.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio weather: Very warm and unsettled through Wednesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the headline implies, the next few days will be wet, windy, and much warmer than average. Typical highs this time of the year are in the mid 30s, but we will be well into the 60s on Tuesday. That’s record-breaking warmth!. The record high...
Mount Vernon News
Ohio sees online job postings jump by 8,500
The number of Ohio job listings posted online increased by 8,503 ads from Sep. 14 through Oct. 13. According to a release from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, a total of 69,433 job openings were posted online to the Central Ohio Online network during the month-long period, representing an increase of 8,503 ads from the previous reporting period and an increase of 15,973 ads compared to the same period of the prior year.
