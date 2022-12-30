ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor-on-the-lake, OH

WTRF- 7News

Ohio crash closes U.S. Route, powerlines across road

UPDATE: U.S. Route 250 is open in both directions. A crash in Ohio has closed U.S. Route 250 in both directions. The crash happened at Deersville Road and powerlines are currently across the roadway. DOT anticipates the road to be closed for several hours. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.  According to Ohio […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Man uses drone to check on suspicious car parked on street: Russell Township police blotter

RUSSELL TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Suspicious, Wharton Drive:. A resident called police 5:35 p.m. Dec. 20 after seeing a suspicious car parked in front of the house with a drone flying around it. When she approached the car both it and the drone flew away. In speaking with her neighbor, the responding officer learned that he, too, was suspicious of the strange car and it was his drone he flew over to it to check it out. Both were instructed to call police if the car returns.
RUSSELL TOWNSHIP, OH
WFMJ.com

Minimum wage for tipped, non-tipped employees rises in Ohio

Some Ohio workers are getting a boost in their pay as the state's minimum wage rose for the new year. Non-tipped employees will now make $10.10 per hour, an 80-cent increase over 2022. Tipped employees will also get a bump in pay by 40 cents. Their minimum wage is now...
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio

If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Record high call volume for dozens of NEO fire departments in 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many Northeast Ohio fire departments have reported record high calls in 2022, leaving many understaffed departments busier than ever. Several departments took to social media to share numbers and thank supporting departments for their help over the past year. Here are some of the departments reporting...
clevelandmagazine.com

The Place 'To Be': 21 Places to Celebrate the Big Day in Cleveland

Tour through some of Northeast Ohio's more unique wedding venues. By Kristen Hampshire. From Skyline views to barn vibes, chic warehouses to spaces that surprise, today’s brides and grooms are focused on creating memories. But memorable can also mean turnkey. “Definitely the one-stop shop is very popular so couples...
CLEVELAND, OH
LIFE_HACKS

4 Affordable weekend Gateways In Ohio

Ohio is a beautiful state with a wide variety of landscapes and attractions. From the rolling hills of the Appalachian Mountains to the sandy beaches of Lake Erie, Ohio has something to offer for everyone. If you're looking for a quick and affordable getaway, there are plenty of options within the state. Here are four affordable weekend getaways in Ohio:
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

VIRUS UPDATE: Numbers Down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A drop in new, reported coronavirus cases in Ohio as of last week’s report. There were just over 13,000 new cases reported, 193 from Stark County. But the CDC still has all area counties at Medium level for spread of the...
OHIO STATE
LIFE_HACKS

5 Affordable New Year’s Eve Getaways In Ohio

Are you looking to ring in the New Year without breaking the bank? Ohio offers plenty of affordable options for a festive and memorable New Year's Eve getaway. From cozy bed and breakfasts to luxury resorts, here are five budget-friendly options to consider for your New Year's Eve celebration in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
New York Post

Caesars Ohio Promo Code NYPBOUNS1 BET: Get this huge offer for the Ohio sports betting launch

Ohio sports betting has officially begun and new customers can claim a magnificent offer from Caesars that lets new users have $1500 in bet credits on launch day. We’ll also preview one of the biggest matchups of the day. Follow the link below to find out more information about the offer from Caesars: Get the Caesars Promo CodeCheck out the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes The Caesars promo code lets new customers in Ohio a chance to get a $1500 in bet credits just by signing up! Just enter in the promo code NYPBONUS1BET on Caesars Sportsbook so you can join the fun...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio

A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio weather: Very warm and unsettled through Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the headline implies, the next few days will be wet, windy, and much warmer than average. Typical highs this time of the year are in the mid 30s, but we will be well into the 60s on Tuesday. That’s record-breaking warmth!. The record high...
CLEVELAND, OH
Mount Vernon News

Ohio sees online job postings jump by 8,500

The number of Ohio job listings posted online increased by 8,503 ads from Sep. 14 through Oct. 13. According to a release from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, a total of 69,433 job openings were posted online to the Central Ohio Online network during the month-long period, representing an increase of 8,503 ads from the previous reporting period and an increase of 15,973 ads compared to the same period of the prior year.
OHIO STATE

