MLive.com

Red Wings waive Jakub Vrana in surprising move to clear roster spot

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings are prepared to lose the offensively gifted Jakub Vrana for nothing. The team on Tuesday waived the high-scoring forward in a surprising move to clear a roster spot for Robby Fabbri. Vrana played three games last week for the Grand Rapids Griffins during a...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings’ Filip Zadina approaching return as a new season

DETROIT – Don’t call it a comeback. Think of it as a start to the season. That is the approach Filip Zadina is taking when he returns to the Detroit Red Wings lineup, likely within a couple of weeks. Zadina wants to forget about how his season was...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

PointsBet promo code RFPICKS14: Get 2 bonus bets in OH, MI, NY & more

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Now that it’s finally the new year, it’s exciting to add Ohio to the list of states that can legally bet on sports....
OHIO STATE

