How to start a business
Attorney Gregory Kim, founder of Vantage Counsel joins producer/host Coralie Chun Matayoshi to discuss:
Photos: Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline First Day Hike
The New Year brings many ways of reflecting on the year past and hoping for a good year ahead.
Barnes & Noble children’s book drive for MEO
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Ernest Hemingway once said that “there is no friend as loyal as a book.” Books push the mind to expand and comforts the soul in distress. Barnes & Noble donated over 1,000 books to Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start preschoolers. The drive benefited 150 children that participate in Maui’s preschool program. […]
Photo gallery: two nēnē mates reunited, a family is born
There are many species of wildlife in Hawai'i that are found no where else in the world.
Hawaii’s freeway fireworks, fines for stopped cars
Officials are warning locals not to watch fireworks from Hawaii freeways on New Year's Eve.
2023 PGA Aloha Swing set to tee off on Maui for Sentry Tournament of Champions
The PGA Tour is back in Hawai’i for the annual Aloha Swing starting at the Plantation Course at Kapalua. It is the first designated event of the new look PGA calendar. These event have purses increased and the top players in are required to participate, so it is best versus best. This year the Sentry […]
