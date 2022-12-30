ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

KHON2

Barnes & Noble children’s book drive for MEO

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Ernest Hemingway once said that “there is no friend as loyal as a book.” Books push the mind to expand and comforts the soul in distress. Barnes & Noble donated over 1,000 books to Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start preschoolers. The drive benefited 150 children that participate in Maui’s preschool program. […]
KAHULUI, HI
KHON2

2023 PGA Aloha Swing set to tee off on Maui for Sentry Tournament of Champions

The PGA Tour is back in Hawai’i for the annual Aloha Swing starting at the Plantation Course at Kapalua. It is the first designated event of the new look PGA calendar. These event have purses increased and the top players in are required to participate, so it is best versus best. This year the Sentry […]

