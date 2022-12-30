Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
Person shot in Warner Robins street fight
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A person is injured in a shooting during a street fight in Warner Robins Monday afternoon. Police say they responded to a call about a person shot in the 600 or 700 blocks of North Davis Drive around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Once on scene,...
RCSO searching for missing man, may be having suicidal thoughts
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man. 36-year-old Kevin Coward was last seen walking away from his residence on Cooney Circle on Friday, December 30th around 4:35 P.M. Coward was last seen wearing a blue shirt and a pair of unknown colored pants. According […]
41nbc.com
Juliette man killed in Monroe County crash
FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A weekend crash leaves a 66-year-old man dead in Monroe County. The crash happened Friday at Taylor and Morgan Roads. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and found a Chevrolet Avalanche overturned on the east shoulder. An investigation shows, the driver,...
wgxa.tv
GSP: Savannah man, Washington Co. teen arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- The Georgia State Patrol said two people attempting to outrun law enforcement have been arrested following a crash in Baldwin County. Troopers say the Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested GSP’s assistance in pursuing a vehicle that sped away from deputies on Deepstep Rd. near State Route 24 around 5:44 pm Sunday.
wgxa.tv
Bystander shot during 'mutual' group fight
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A mutual street fight leads to one person being shot. Warner Robins Police reported responding to the 600/700 Block of North Davis Drive after receiving a call about a large group of juveniles fighting and one juvenile having been shot. Officers said upon arriving on...
wfxg.com
Sheriff's Office searching for missing Augusta man with dementia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man. According to the sheriff's office, seventy-four-year-old L.D. Henderson was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 30 leaving his home on the 3700 block of Fairington Dr. He was driving a white 2004 Ford Mustang.
Suspect wanted in North Augusta road rage shooting arrested in Candler County
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The suspect wanted by the North Augusta Department of Public Safety in a road rage shooting has been arrested. According to the incident report, authorities were dispatched to a wreck involving two gray vehicles on the I-20 exit ramp at West Martintown Road in North Augusta, and while on the […]
Police arrest man after hitting police car in Toombs County high-speed chase
VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say they arrested a man after he hit a police car during a high-speed chase in Toombs County on Monday morning. The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) arrested Marquis Smith, 31 and charged him with the following: Smith allegedly stole a truck from a resident’s home in Vidalia. Police intercepted […]
wach.com
Midlands family mourns 2 loved ones killed in fiery tractor-trailer crash on Christmas day
COLUMBIA, SC — A family in the Midlands now mourns the loss of two loved ones after a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer claimed both lives on Christmas day. The McCoy family is holding onto each other for support as they head into the New Year after suffering a tragic loss on Christmas day.
41nbc.com
Macon hospitals welcome New Year babies
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia hospitals are celebrating new babies in the new year. At the Atrium Health Navicent Family Birth Center little Amalia Margaret was born at 2:12am on January 1, 2023. Congrats to her parents Julie and Andrew Gordon of Macon. At Piedmont Macon, Journi was...
Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed Away
24-year-old Byron Speller was a single father of two children, ages seven and two. Their mother passed away, and Byron was raising his children on his own. On June 29, 2018, Byron locked himself out of his car at the Kroger in the 3400 block of Wrightsboro Road in Augusta, Georgia. Byron called his brother, Corey Morgan, and a locksmith. Corey and the locksmith arrived at the Kroger parking lot and got his car unlocked.
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Waynesboro break-in, attack
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was arrested in a case that involved people breaking into a residence by knocking out a window conditioner and then threatening a child with a weapon in front of four other children. Burke County deputies were called in October to a report of a...
41nbc.com
City of Warner Robins helps local church open warming shelter
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Warner Robins wants to help its homeless population prepare for any cold weather, coming within the next two months. The Table at First Christian Church in Warner Robins is now open as a warming center. From now until the end of February it’s open to anyone needing to get off of the streets and it can house more than sixty residents.
Man shot outside bar and grill in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man has been shot outside of a nightclub in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say that a man was shot near the roadway in front of Mid-Town Daquiri Bar & Grill, located at 4378 Log Cabin Drive in Macon. He has...
The first Sunday of the new year and people celebrate during service
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- It’s the first Sunday on the first day of the new year and some people tell NewsChannel 6 there was no better way to start the year than at church. “It’s a tradition that we sing and pray and bless God coming into the new year,” Tabernacle Baptist Church Servant and Member […]
Adult and small child ejected from vehicle after accident in Stillmore
EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators are working a Thursday night accident near the city limits of Stillmore. The incident happened early Friday morning. According to a spokesperson with Georgia State Patrol Troop 19 out of Swainsboro, 2 adults and a 3-year-old boy were involved in a vehicle accident, and the male passenger and the […]
'Where can I park it?': Macon-Bibb now restricts trucks & 18-wheeler parking
MACON, Ga. — It's a new year with new laws taking effect for those in Macon-Bibb. This one went into effect on January 1st, which will not allow commercial vehicles and trailers to be parked at your home. That affects a lot of truck drivers or RV owners. Macon-Bibb's...
allongeorgia.com
Holiday Festivity Abounds at Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care
The magic of the holidays was in full effect all month at Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care in Macon, Georgia. Residents engaged in creative art workshops, sampled their favorite sweet treats, celebrated the eight days of Hannukah, and delighted in the twinkling of Christmas trees decking the halls of their luxury senior living community.
Motel aggravated assault suspect arrested by RCSO
Richmond County Sheriff's Office wants you to be on the lookout for a suspect they say is involved in an aggravated assault that occurred at a motel on Gordon Highway.
DA: No evidence of kidnapping in Waynesboro complaint
WAYNESBORO, Ga (WJBF) – The District Attorney’s Office has announced that it will not file charges against a local man for reportedly placing a child in his car following an incident at a convenience store in January 2022. The incident happened the night of January 22 when the child’s father, Sam Hendrix, was arrested for […]
