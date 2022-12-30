WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Warner Robins wants to help its homeless population prepare for any cold weather, coming within the next two months. The Table at First Christian Church in Warner Robins is now open as a warming center. From now until the end of February it’s open to anyone needing to get off of the streets and it can house more than sixty residents.

