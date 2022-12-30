ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandersville, GA

41nbc.com

Person shot in Warner Robins street fight

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A person is injured in a shooting during a street fight in Warner Robins Monday afternoon. Police say they responded to a call about a person shot in the 600 or 700 blocks of North Davis Drive around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Once on scene,...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WJBF

RCSO searching for missing man, may be having suicidal thoughts

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man. 36-year-old Kevin Coward was last seen walking away from his residence on Cooney Circle on Friday, December 30th around 4:35 P.M. Coward was last seen wearing a blue shirt and a pair of unknown colored pants. According […]
AUGUSTA, GA
41nbc.com

Juliette man killed in Monroe County crash

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A weekend crash leaves a 66-year-old man dead in Monroe County. The crash happened Friday at Taylor and Morgan Roads. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and found a Chevrolet Avalanche overturned on the east shoulder. An investigation shows, the driver,...
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Bystander shot during 'mutual' group fight

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A mutual street fight leads to one person being shot. Warner Robins Police reported responding to the 600/700 Block of North Davis Drive after receiving a call about a large group of juveniles fighting and one juvenile having been shot. Officers said upon arriving on...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wfxg.com

Sheriff's Office searching for missing Augusta man with dementia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man. According to the sheriff's office, seventy-four-year-old L.D. Henderson was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 30 leaving his home on the 3700 block of Fairington Dr. He was driving a white 2004 Ford Mustang.
AUGUSTA, GA
41nbc.com

Macon hospitals welcome New Year babies

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia hospitals are celebrating new babies in the new year. At the Atrium Health Navicent Family Birth Center little Amalia Margaret was born at 2:12am on January 1, 2023. Congrats to her parents Julie and Andrew Gordon of Macon. At Piedmont Macon, Journi was...
MACON, GA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed Away

24-year-old Byron Speller was a single father of two children, ages seven and two. Their mother passed away, and Byron was raising his children on his own. On June 29, 2018, Byron locked himself out of his car at the Kroger in the 3400 block of Wrightsboro Road in Augusta, Georgia. Byron called his brother, Corey Morgan, and a locksmith. Corey and the locksmith arrived at the Kroger parking lot and got his car unlocked.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in Waynesboro break-in, attack

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was arrested in a case that involved people breaking into a residence by knocking out a window conditioner and then threatening a child with a weapon in front of four other children. Burke County deputies were called in October to a report of a...
WAYNESBORO, GA
41nbc.com

City of Warner Robins helps local church open warming shelter

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Warner Robins wants to help its homeless population prepare for any cold weather, coming within the next two months. The Table at First Christian Church in Warner Robins is now open as a warming center. From now until the end of February it’s open to anyone needing to get off of the streets and it can house more than sixty residents.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Man shot outside bar and grill in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man has been shot outside of a nightclub in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say that a man was shot near the roadway in front of Mid-Town Daquiri Bar & Grill, located at 4378 Log Cabin Drive in Macon. He has...
MACON, GA
WJBF

The first Sunday of the new year and people celebrate during service

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- It’s the first Sunday on the first day of the new year and some people tell NewsChannel 6 there was no better way to start the year than at church.   “It’s a tradition that we sing and pray and bless God coming into the new year,” Tabernacle Baptist Church Servant and Member […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Adult and small child ejected from vehicle after accident in Stillmore

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators are working a Thursday night accident near the city limits of Stillmore. The incident happened early Friday morning. According to a spokesperson with Georgia State Patrol Troop 19 out of Swainsboro, 2 adults and a 3-year-old boy were involved in a vehicle accident, and the male passenger and the […]
STILLMORE, GA
allongeorgia.com

Holiday Festivity Abounds at Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care

The magic of the holidays was in full effect all month at Watercrest Macon Assisted Living and Memory Care in Macon, Georgia. Residents engaged in creative art workshops, sampled their favorite sweet treats, celebrated the eight days of Hannukah, and delighted in the twinkling of Christmas trees decking the halls of their luxury senior living community.
MACON, GA
WJBF

DA: No evidence of kidnapping in Waynesboro complaint

WAYNESBORO, Ga (WJBF) – The District Attorney’s Office has announced that it will not file charges against a local man for reportedly placing a child in his car following an incident at a convenience store in January 2022. The incident happened the night of January 22 when the child’s father, Sam Hendrix, was arrested for […]
WAYNESBORO, GA

