kptv.com
Elderly man has part of his face chewed off in Gresham MAX platform attack
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is in custody after a grisly attack on an elderly man on a MAX platform in Gresham early Tuesday morning, according to police. At about 2:17 a.m., officers responded to the Cleveland Station at 1200 Northeast 8th Street where witnesses reported an attack and a lot of blood.
kptv.com
Sheriff: Hazel Dell bar owner arrested for 7th time in two months
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - An owner of two Hazel Dell bars was arrested for the seventh time in two months, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said 44-year-old Johnny Forsyth, who is the owner of 3 Monkeys Tavern and Cliff’s Tavern, is well-known to Clark County law enforcement. He has now been arrested seven times since Oct. 29, 2022, reportedly for crimes including felony harassment, numerous domestic violence no-contact order violations, attempt to elude a police vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, and stalking.
KATU.com
Gresham MAX station attack: Source says victim's face 'half chewed off'
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police responded to reports of a violent attack early Tuesday morning at the Cleveland Transit Station. Initial reports indicated that someone had been stabbed with a knife. However, a source close to the investigation told KATU the incident was not a stabbing, but that an...
kptv.com
Man injured after shooting at East Portland gas station; suspect arrested
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One man was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after a fight ended with a shooting in east Portland, according to police. A FOX 12 crew was on their way to cover a different story when they noticed two men fighting in the parking lot of a 76 gas station near Southeast 122nd and East Burnside Street. At about about 8:30 p.m., while the FOX 12 crew watched, one man pulled out a gun and shot the other. The crew called 911 and police responded right away.
Woman shot while walking in SE Portland; no arrests
Officials are investigating after an overnight shooting near a Southeast Portland elementary school left a woman injured.
Complex
Woman Accused of Pushing 3-Year-Old Onto Train Tracks in Oregon
An Oregon woman is accused of pushing a 3-year-old child off a platform and onto the train tracks in an unprovoked attack last week. Breanna Workman, 32, has been charged with first-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, interfering with public transportation, second-degree disorderly conduct, and recklessly endangering another person, according to a press release from the Multnomah County District Attorney.
3 hospitalized after serious 2-car crash in Hillsboro
Three people were taken to a local hospital after a "serious" two-car crash in Hillsboro Monday night, officials say.
KATU.com
Man arrested for stealing over $4000 in Vans merch across month-long shoplifting spree
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise from a Vans store across a month-long shoplifting spree. On December 20 a Portland Police Bureau officer received a call around 2:10 p.m. from a manager at the Vans retailer in the 1200 block o,f SW Harvey Milk St. The manager said that a known chronic shoplifter was stealing from them.
NE Portland home riddled with bullets on New Year's Day
PORTLAND, Ore. — A New Year's Day shooting leaves a home in Northeast Portland riddled with at least 20 bullet holes. Fortunately, no one was hurt. it happened on January first around 4 a.m. The homeowner has questions and also evidence showing who might be responsible. "I'm appalled who...
92-year-old woman struck and killed in Beaverton
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A 92-year-old Beaverton woman was struck and killed by a truck in Beaverton on Friday, the Beaverton Police Department reported. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Southwest Allen Boulevard near Murray Boulevard. Police said a woman in her 20s was driving to work in a 2014 Ram pickup truck when she hit the woman. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police investigators.
Chronicle
Cowlitz County Man Appealing Conviction After Being Found Guilty of Shooting a Shih Tzu
A Longview man is appealing his December animal cruelty conviction for allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog in the face while it was tied up in the front yard. Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Thad Scudder found Roger A. Robatcek, 70, guilty of first-degree animal cruelty on Dec. 19 after a trial. Robatcek was ordered to spend five days in Cowlitz County Jail, complete 240 hours of community service by April 30, pay $600 in fees, and not reside or care for animals.
92-year-old pedestrian fatally struck in Beaverton
A woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck driver Friday evening in Beaverton. Beaverton police responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. on Southwest Allen Boulevard near Murray Boulevard. They found the 92-year-old woman dead when they arrived. The driver of the 2014 Ram pickup was on her...
Suspected shoplifter of $9K in goods nabbed in Hillsboro
A woman suspected of stealing nearly $9000 of merchandise from Target stores in the area was arrested Friday by the Hillsboro PD Bike Team.
Burglar drills into Portland yarn shop
A burglar who drilled through the lock on the front door of a Portland yarn shop remains at large after the early Friday incident.
kptv.com
Convenience store owner fed up with crime in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — The owner of Park Avenue Market in Southwest Portland said he’s at a breaking point with crime continuing to plague his neighborhood around Portland State University. Yousif Jabbary owns the convenience store on Southwest Park and Clay downtown. Over the weekend, his security cameras...
kptv.com
Inmate walks away from transition center in Marion County
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find an inmate who walked away from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center. Bradley Wolf, 37, walked away from the facility around 4:09 p.m. on December 31. Wolf was in custody for probation violations,...
One dead after crashing in Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood
One person is dead after authorities say they crashed into parked cars in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.
Man seriously injured after reported shooting in Gresham
A man was hospitalized after a reported shooting along North Main Street in Gresham just after 8 p.m. Thursday, according to Gresham Police Department.
Woman Accused of Pushing a Child onto Train Tracks in Oregon Arraigned on Assault Charges
"The child landed face-first onto the metal rail and rocks before being quickly rescued from the train tracks," Multnomah County District Attorney said of the incident in a press release A 32-year-old woman has been arraigned on assault charges after allegedly pushing a 3-year-old child onto train tracks at the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform in Northeast Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday evening, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney. In security footage obtained by Oregon Live, Brianna Lace Workman can be seen launching herself from a bench to...
kptv.com
Fireworks in trash can start fire at Hillsboro apartments
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Police Department said an apartment complex caught fire due to fireworks on New Year’s Eve. Police said at about 8 p.m. Saturday, officers responded with the Hillsboro Fire Department after fireworks, combined with a trash can, started a fire that reached an apartment building in the 1100 block of Northeast Hillaire Drive. A post on the HPD Facebook page said it was an irresponsible way to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
