PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One man was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after a fight ended with a shooting in east Portland, according to police. A FOX 12 crew was on their way to cover a different story when they noticed two men fighting in the parking lot of a 76 gas station near Southeast 122nd and East Burnside Street. At about about 8:30 p.m., while the FOX 12 crew watched, one man pulled out a gun and shot the other. The crew called 911 and police responded right away.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO