2023 NFL draft sleeper alert: Utah TE Dalton Kincaid

By Natalie Miller
 4 days ago
One of the more impressive receivers early into his college football career, Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid has enough pass-catching ability and experience to make an immediate impact in the NFL.

He brings four years of experience as a starter, a strong athletic profile, and a steady stream of production from his time as the best receiving threat in Utah’s offense.

Kincaid has notched an impressive 33 touchdowns in his time with Utah, his best year coming in his senior season, where he was able to rack up an impressive 890 yards on 70 catches. Opposing teams have been all too aware of Kincaid, who was able to score 11 times as a freshman, and he was known as the top weapon for a talented team. That being the case, the fact he was able to remain consistently productive within this system is a testament to what he could bring to the next level.

Kincaid will probably not be a superstar in the NFL on the Travis Kelce level, but he does have enough experience, athleticism, and size to be a potential starter at the ‘Y’ tight end position early in his career He’s shown that despite any concerns about his play strength, he can make an impact in the red zone.

It would not be shocking if Kincaid landed as high as the second round of the 2023 NFL draft, and he’ll have the potential to boost his stock even further with a good Senior Bowl and combine performance, where he’ll get a chance to prove himself while surrounded by top talent.

