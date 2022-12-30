Read full article on original website
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Cabaret-Style Entertainment, UpStage at the Phillips.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
Waldo man arrested by ACSO for burglary and stalking
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Waldo is behind bars after Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say he went to his ex’s home threatening to kill her. Amir Jackson, 33, is facing burglary, assault and drug possession charges. Deputies say Jackson and the victim were together for about...
WCJB
Gainesville man throws acid during argument, calls police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is behind bars after police say he threw acid at another man during an argument. Tony Duncan, 59, was arrested on an aggravated battery charge. Police say Duncan called 911 during the incident, claiming he used a “chemical weapon” to keep the...
WCJB
UPS man in Gainesville arrested on grand theft charges
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville mailman is in jail after UPS says he had sticky fingers before Christmas. According to Gainesville Police Department officials, Antonio Hampton, 24, was arrested after the postal service tipped off Gainesville Police about an employee theft. Officers checked Hampton’s pawn records and saw that...
WCJB
Marion County firefighter arrested for domestic battery
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An employee of Marion County Fire Rescue was arrested after being accused of strangling a woman. Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to a home on New Year’s Eve in Marion County on a call of a reported battery at a home. Deputies say Joseph Rinaudo, 26, told them the damage done to the property was caused by him but said he did not hurt the victim.
WCJB
WCJB
Two Clay County teens struck in hit-and-run
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the vehicle that hit two teenagers as they were walking in Keystone Heights early Monday morning. According to a report by FHP, the teens were walking in the westbound lane of State Road 100 near Myrtle Ave. when...
WCJB
Authorities investigate possible arson at Oaks Mall Plaza in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Fire Marshal’s Office and the Gainesville Police Department are investigating a possible arson and suspected burglaries at businesses located in the Oaks Mall Plaza early Tuesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm around 2:30 a.m. Crews...
WCJB
Driver runs stop sign and crashes in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say a 24-year-old driver is dead after running a stop sign on Monday. Officers say the driver was going east around 9:15 p.m. on Northwest Fifth Avenue when he apparently ran the stop sign at the intersection of Third Street. His vehicle hit...
WCJB
A crash left an Ocala teen dead and three others in critical condition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala teen is dead and three others are in critical condition after a wreck late at night on Saturday. According to Florida highway patrol officials, three girls, which were each 17 years old, and a 19-year-old woman were driving on I-75 when the car ran off the road.
WCJB
WCJB
Family and friends remember two men killed on New Year’s Day
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Six people were shot and two were killed at a New Year’s block party in Ocala. The two victims were 24-year-old Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey and 30-year-old D’amonta Harris. People gathered for a prayer vigil to remember both. “Abdul graduated from high school he...
WCJB
‘It’s tragic. It could’ve been anyone’: Dozens gather for prayer following deadly shooting on New Year’s Day
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Family, friends, and pastors gathered in Ocala to grieve and pray, following a tragic deadly shooting on New Years’ Day. The outreach is organized by War Cry 4 Peace. Members joined hands with the victim’s families and remembered the lives that were lost. “We’re here just to support in any way that we can through prayer vigils, through prayer,” shared Kimberly Wilkerson. “We just want to share the love.”
WCJB
Man dies in UTV crash in Gilchrist County
GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An 8-year-old girl was driving a UTV when it toppled and killed the 34-year-old man riding with her. The accident occurred in an open field on County Road 138, less than 10 miles southwest of Fort White. “Details about the crash are still very limited,...
WCJB
New Year’s block party shooting leaves two dead, four wounded
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A mass shooting in an Ocala neighborhood on New Year’s Day left two people dead and four others wounded. Ocala Police Department officials say the shooting happened near the 1600 block of Southwest 5th Street around 4:30 a.m. The shooting claimed the life of D’amonta...
WCJB
Deadly crash in Branford leaves passenger dead after 8-year-old girl overturns UTV
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash that left one dead and another with minor injuries. Troopers say a utility terrain vehicle overturned in an open field at 2399 NE County Road 138 in Branford on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. The driver of...
WCJB
Ocala man dead after being hit on State Road 35
HUNTINGTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian is dead after getting hit by a car just before midnight on Saturday. The 40-year-old Ocala man was standing in the left turn lane on State Road 35 when he was hit. The driver then fled the scene. Authorities are working to identify the...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in North Central Florida recognize the 100th anniversary of the Rosewood Massacre starting January 1st. Events are happening all month long. On TV20, we’re airing a special Rosewood report highlighting how one descendant feels preserving this dark chapter in Florida history. Monday is when...
WCJB
Deadly pile-up in Columbia County left three people dead
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It took Florida Highway Patrol troopers half a day to clear up the mess of a 21-car pile-up early on Sunday. Troopers have confirmed that three people are dead. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. A portion of I-75 was shut down until into the...
WCJB
Woman dead after being hit by a vehicle in Marion County
BLITCHTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a truck while walking along US Highway 27 in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the victim is a 44-year-old woman from Broward County. She was hit by a Naples man, driving East on the road.
WCJB
