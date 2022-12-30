OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An employee of Marion County Fire Rescue was arrested after being accused of strangling a woman. Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to a home on New Year’s Eve in Marion County on a call of a reported battery at a home. Deputies say Joseph Rinaudo, 26, told them the damage done to the property was caused by him but said he did not hurt the victim.

