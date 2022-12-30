Read full article on original website
LSU fans react to big win against Purdue in Citrus Bowl
BATON ROUGE - The overall vibe at The Shed on Burbank was a sense of pride after LSU's big win against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday. Fans were relieved the Tigers were able to close out the season with a win. “It was a shocker. I wasn't expecting...
LSU beats Purdue 63-7 with dominant Citrus Bowl performance
ORLANDO, Fla. - The no. 17 LSU Tigers closed out the regular season with a 63-7 win against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl. The Tigers dominated the game in all phases, and got to play a lot of young players. LSU played 3 different quarterbacks, Garrett Nussmeier went 11 for...
No. 9 LSU women's basketball beats Vanderbilt 88-63
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers women's basketball team is still perfect on the year, beating Vanderbilt on Sunday 88-63. Senior Alex Morris had her first career double-double, finishing with 15 points and 12 assist. Center Angel Reese had a team high of 21 points and 17 boards. The Tigers...
LSU is in the Citrus Bowl tomorrow on WBRZ Ch 2 - Watch a preview of the Tigers in action on demand
ORLANDO, Fla. - The LSU Tigers are set to take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the 2023 Citrus Bowl tomorrow, and we've got a preview of the action. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. CT on Monday, Jan. 2, and you can catch the game on WBRZ Channel 2. Watch the...
BRCC closes campuses Tuesday over severe weather threat
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Community College is shutting down all of its campuses Tuesday as the capital area faces potentially severe weather. BRCC released a statement late Tuesday morning declaring that its eight campuses across the region will close at 11:30 a.m. Employees will continue to work remotely.
Person shot at Baton Rouge apartment building Monday
BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital Monday after reports of gunfire at a Baton Rouge apartment building. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Toulon Drive, located off Mead Road in a neighborhood south of I-12. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Tornado Watch issued for the Baton Rouge area
There is a 3/5 Enhanced Risk for severe weather on Tuesday. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Keep in mind, these risks DO NOT imply that all areas will experience severe weather, but everyone located in the risk area should be prepared for that possibility. The...
Baton Rouge Mexican restaurant announces closure
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The list of Baton Rouge area restaurants to close their doors in 2022 grew longer this week. Velvet Cactus abruptly closed its only location in Baton Rouge, which is on Jefferson Highway, just before the New Year. The restaurant’s Facebook post announcing the closure blamed...
Expert says officer arrested in deadly crash did not follow state, federal pursuit policies
BATON ROUGE - A law enforcement expert with decades of experience — who also helped write pursuit policies for some local law enforcement agencies — says the Addis police officer who killed two teen girls in West Baton Rouge violated state and national pursuit protocols. Scott Courrege said...
Police give update on two people hurt in separate shootings across Baton Rouge Monday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in separate shootings across Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department said one of the shootings took place along Jim Taylor Drive in the Tigerland apartments area and stemmed from an armed robbery and an attempted murder. The victim, a...
Boil advisory issued for portion of Iberville Parish
PLAQUEMINE - City officials issued a boil advisory for a part of Iberville Parish on Tuesday morning. A boil alert advisory has been issued for residents located within Iberville Parish Intracoastal Water System WEST located in Plaquemine, LA. The boil advisory will be lifted sometime this week when LA Dept. of Health and Hospitals testing indicates no contamination in the water supply.
Officials investigating multiple overnight fires across the Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire officials are looking into multiple separate fires that sprung up across the Baton Rouge area overnight. The first fire happened around 10:30 Saturday night at a home on Shelby Drive, off Florida Boulevard. Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the house.
Brusly community mourns high school cheerleaders killed in New Year's Eve police chase
BRUSLY - The Brusly community is mourning the death of two local high school students killed in Saturday's high-speed police chase. The victims, 17-year-old Maggie Dunn and 16-year-old Caroline Gill, were both cheerleaders at Brusly High. The school's cheerleading team released a statement on Facebook regarding their tragic deaths:. "As...
Police officer arrested for negligent homicide after high-speed pursuit left innocent teens dead
BRUSLY - An Addis police officer is facing criminal charges after striking and killing two teenage girls during a high-speed chase of a suspect Saturday, according to District Attorney Tony Clayton. Officials told WBRZ that officer David Cauthron, 42, was arrested and booked Sunday night on two counts of negligent...
Baton Rouge hospitals welcome the first babies born in 2023
BATON ROUGE - Hospitals around the capital area are celebrating the first babies delivered in the new year. Woman's Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2023, Autumn just 16 minutes into the year. Autumn Sanford, the daughter of Latrinda Sanford, was born at just 12:16 a.m. on Jan. 1, two weeks ahead of her anticipated due date.
Car burglars started shooting after homeowners confronted them in Prairieville neighborhood
PRAIRIEVILLE - A woman was grazed by a bullet when two car thieves shot at her home after stealing a vehicle during the latest car theft in a string of burglaries in a Prairieville neighborhood. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, two men stole a car in along Oakland...
After mechanical fire, Ascension officials say pumping station operated 'safely' over the weekend
SORRENTO - A major pumping station that caught fire during a storm last week safely went back into operation over the weekend. Officials said last week that a fire affected three of the seven pumps at the Marvin Braud Pumping Station on Friday. The fire — which happened during a brief but heavy rain event for the capital area — was caused by a mechanical failure, according to Parish President Clint Cointment.
Brusly community comes together to help families of victims in deadly crash
BRUSLY - Rio Cantina on LA-1 in Brusly is normally a local favorite, but the crowd Monday afternoon is there for more than just food. For Monday and Tuesday, the restaurant will be donating a portion of its proceeds to the families of Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill—two Brusly high students who were killed in a wreck near the restaurant on New Year's Eve. A third victim, Liam Dunn, is fighting for his life.
