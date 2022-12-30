ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

LSU fans react to big win against Purdue in Citrus Bowl

BATON ROUGE - The overall vibe at The Shed on Burbank was a sense of pride after LSU's big win against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday. Fans were relieved the Tigers were able to close out the season with a win. “It was a shocker. I wasn't expecting...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU beats Purdue 63-7 with dominant Citrus Bowl performance

ORLANDO, Fla. - The no. 17 LSU Tigers closed out the regular season with a 63-7 win against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl. The Tigers dominated the game in all phases, and got to play a lot of young players. LSU played 3 different quarterbacks, Garrett Nussmeier went 11 for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

No. 9 LSU women's basketball beats Vanderbilt 88-63

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers women's basketball team is still perfect on the year, beating Vanderbilt on Sunday 88-63. Senior Alex Morris had her first career double-double, finishing with 15 points and 12 assist. Center Angel Reese had a team high of 21 points and 17 boards. The Tigers...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

BRCC closes campuses Tuesday over severe weather threat

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Community College is shutting down all of its campuses Tuesday as the capital area faces potentially severe weather. BRCC released a statement late Tuesday morning declaring that its eight campuses across the region will close at 11:30 a.m. Employees will continue to work remotely.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Person shot at Baton Rouge apartment building Monday

BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital Monday after reports of gunfire at a Baton Rouge apartment building. The shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Toulon Drive, located off Mead Road in a neighborhood south of I-12. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Tornado Watch issued for the Baton Rouge area

There is a 3/5 Enhanced Risk for severe weather on Tuesday. The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Keep in mind, these risks DO NOT imply that all areas will experience severe weather, but everyone located in the risk area should be prepared for that possibility. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge Mexican restaurant announces closure

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The list of Baton Rouge area restaurants to close their doors in 2022 grew longer this week. Velvet Cactus abruptly closed its only location in Baton Rouge, which is on Jefferson Highway, just before the New Year. The restaurant’s Facebook post announcing the closure blamed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Boil advisory issued for portion of Iberville Parish

PLAQUEMINE - City officials issued a boil advisory for a part of Iberville Parish on Tuesday morning. A boil alert advisory has been issued for residents located within Iberville Parish Intracoastal Water System WEST located in Plaquemine, LA. The boil advisory will be lifted sometime this week when LA Dept. of Health and Hospitals testing indicates no contamination in the water supply.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge hospitals welcome the first babies born in 2023

BATON ROUGE - Hospitals around the capital area are celebrating the first babies delivered in the new year. Woman's Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2023, Autumn just 16 minutes into the year. Autumn Sanford, the daughter of Latrinda Sanford, was born at just 12:16 a.m. on Jan. 1, two weeks ahead of her anticipated due date.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

After mechanical fire, Ascension officials say pumping station operated 'safely' over the weekend

SORRENTO - A major pumping station that caught fire during a storm last week safely went back into operation over the weekend. Officials said last week that a fire affected three of the seven pumps at the Marvin Braud Pumping Station on Friday. The fire — which happened during a brief but heavy rain event for the capital area — was caused by a mechanical failure, according to Parish President Clint Cointment.
SORRENTO, LA
wbrz.com

Brusly community comes together to help families of victims in deadly crash

BRUSLY - Rio Cantina on LA-1 in Brusly is normally a local favorite, but the crowd Monday afternoon is there for more than just food. For Monday and Tuesday, the restaurant will be donating a portion of its proceeds to the families of Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill—two Brusly high students who were killed in a wreck near the restaurant on New Year's Eve. A third victim, Liam Dunn, is fighting for his life.
BRUSLY, LA

