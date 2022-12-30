ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested at Brentwood shopping center after stealing gun, property: police

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

BRENTWOOD, Calif. ( KRON ) — A man was arrested earlier this week after officers received a report of a man with a gun at a shopping center, the Brentwood Police Department announced in a Facebook post.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Pittsburg resident Angel Reynoso, was at a store Monday located in the Streets of Brentwood plaza where he allegedly had a gun hidden in his sweatshirt, along with stolen property.

Police later discovered the gun Reynoso had was stolen, according to the post. No one was injured in the incident.

Items Brentwood police recovered from the incident (pictured above) include Visa gift cards, a handgun, bullets and a beanie. Reynoso was taken to the Martinez Detention Facility . As of Thursday afternoon, he remains in custody.

The Streets of Brentwood is located at 2455 Sand Creek Road.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

