Morgan County, MO

kjluradio.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper seriously injured when hit by a truck in Crawford County

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper from Phelps County is seriously injured when he’s hit by a truck in Crawford County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Trooper Colby Townsend, 25, of Rolla, was checking on a pedestrian on South Outer Road, four miles west of Sullivan, on New Year’s Eve, when the accident occurred. The Patrol says a driver, William King, 74, of Cuba, failed to see Towsend on the road, and struck him.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

9-year-old pinned in semi crash; Transported to Mercy Joplin by EMS

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. - A 9-year-old was transported to Mercy Hospital in Joplin after they were pinned as a result of a crash. Just after 1:40 P.M. on Monday, January 2nd, Police responded to a personal injury collision approximately 7 miles north of Afton, Oklahoma. While on the scene, officers...
JOPLIN, MO
kjluradio.com

Osage Beach man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

An Osage Beach man drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dean Guiducci, 69, fell off his dock and into the lake on the afternoon of December 22. The incident occurred at the 20 mile mark of the Osage arm of the lake. Guiducci was taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KRMS Radio

Lake Area Life Expectancy Varies In New Report

Life expectancy in Lake Area counties varies significantly in the latest analysis done for U.S. News and World Report. Camden County’s average is tops at 80.2 years which is 3.6 years higher than the Missouri average of 76.6 years. And Miller County is above the statewide curve. Life expectancy...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Missouri man accused of shooting at state trooper found dead in Flordia

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri man who opened fire at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper in December 2022, has been found in Florida. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G, Christopher Storlie was found dead in the Seminole Hard Rock Casino near Hollywood, Florida Friday. According to...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
lakeexpo.com

Eagle Days At Lake Of The Ozarks This Weekend! Here's What To Know

From December through February, Missouri's winter eagle watching is spectacular. Ameren and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) offer Missourians the chance to do so through Eagle Days events around the state. Because of Missouri’s big rivers, many lakes, and abundant wetlands, the Show-Me state is one of the leading...
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Resident living in converted bus in Phelps County loses home to fire

A resident living in a converted bus in Phelps County loses their home in a fire. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District says crews were called to a fully involved bus fire in the 20000 block of Highway P yesterday. The bus had been converted to a permanent living space. The occupant suffered burns but refused medical treatment. The bus is a total loss.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City duplex fire starts in eastside kitchen

No injuries are reported during a fire last night on Jefferson City’s eastside. Fire crews were called to a single-story duplex in the 200 block of Brookdale Drive on Monday night, just before 6:30 p.m. By the time crews arrived, light smoke was showing from the front of the duplex, but firefighters were able to confine the fire to the room of origin.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Power Outage: nearly 3,000 across region

KOAM-TV-7 (Joplin Region) — Storms have began as forecasted by KOAM Skywatch 7 Weather Center. 5:45 p.m. Lawrence County: Nearly 3,000 without power affecting the town of Marionville, Mo. 7:30 p.m. Lawrence County: 1,500 still without power. 7:30 p.m. Jasper County: 125 in Carl Junction. 8:15 p.m. St. Clair...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Warsaw woman seriously injured in bike wreck north of Cole Camp

A Benton County woman is seriously injured when the motorcycle she’s riding wrecks in a curve just north of Cole Camp, early New Year’s Day. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Christina Ballew, 45, of Warsaw, was riding on a bike driven by Joseph Foster, 52, also of Warsaw, when Foster lost control in a curve, causing the bike to travel off the side of the road and overturn.
WARSAW, MO
Awesome 92.3

Missouri Has Wild Animals You May Want To Avoid? Oh Yes We Do!

I am a big animal lover, and for the most part, I believe animals should be left alone in their natural habitat and just exist as nature intended. If you get to see one from a distance, especially if they are rare, it can be quite cool. But these are wild animals, and they can be dangerous. If you happen to encounter one, you may want to just avoid them and get to a safe spot. Here are 4 to be on the lookout for:
MISSOURI STATE
advantagenews.com

Fatal accident affects Interstate 70 traffic

One driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 Friday night in St. Charles County. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Floyd Shinn of Waterford Michigan died after his car was hit from behind. It struck the median wall of eastbound 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive. Two lanes...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO

