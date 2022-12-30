ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

fox5ny.com

3 stabbing incidents on one NYC street

NEW YORK - The NYPD was investigating three stabbing incidents in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday morning. None of the incidents are believed to be related. The first incident happened around 12:20 a.m. at W. 42nd St. and 8th Ave., not far from the Port Authority Bus Terminal. A 41-year-old man...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Pregnant woman shot in the Bronx: NYPD

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A pregnant woman was shot in the Bronx on Monday, an NYPD spokesman said. The 35-year-old woman was on Grand Concourse near East Fordham Road around 7:40 p.m. when she was shot once in the left calf, police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. A man […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYC bar bouncer dies after being punched, knocked to ground

NEW YORK -- The search is on for the man who police say punched a beloved Chelsea bar bouncer who died from his injuries.The NYPD has released video of the suspect, and CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke to the victim's grieving wife.Melissa Buchholz and Duane Patterson, of Inwood, were married 27 years."Never will he lay beside me ever again or talk to me, my best friend," Buchholz said.She says the 61-year-old father and Air Force veteran worked as a bouncer at Billymark's West Bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street for the last eight years.It's outside of the bar at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Harlem man indicted in ‘shocking’ murder of girlfriend, 16: DA

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Harlem man has been indicted for the fatal December stabbing of his 16-year-old girlfriend, Manhattan prosecutors announced Tuesday. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, allegedly stabbed Saniyah Lawrence to death inside an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 135th Street around 5:30 p.m., Dec. 11, according to authorities. Crumbley is charged […]
MANHATTAN, NY
bkreader.com

17-Year-Old Shot and Killed inside Flatbush Apartment Building

The NYPD is investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed inside an apartment building in Brooklyn on Friday. According to authorities, police responded to a 9-1-1 call just before 9 p.m. of a man shot inside an apartment building on Caton Avenue near Bedford Avenue in […] Click here to view original web page at www.fox5ny.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Elderly woman attacked and robbed in NYC

NEW YORK - A 76-year-old woman was attacked and robbed moments after she left a Manhattan gym. The NYPD says it happened on New Year's Day on Leonard St. in Tribeca. The woman had just left the building and was walking on the sidewalk when a man approached her. He grabbed at her purse but she pulled it away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Second Person Shot Overnight

#Bridgeport News: On January 1, 2023, at approximately 3:00 am Bridgeport Police Officers responded to Federal Street on a report of a party shot in the leg. The incident allegedly began inside Club Azul (922 Madison Avenue) and ended with the assault taking place outside the club on Federal Street. Further information indicated the victim was transported by private vehicle to the hospital. A short time later the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received information that a male party presented himself at an area hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is a 19-year-old Bridgeport man.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
longisland.com

Brooklyn Man Busted with Illegal Firearm During New Cassel Traffic Stop

The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Brooklyn man in New Cassel. According to Detectives, Officers observed a 2019 gray colored Dodge Charger with a suspended registration at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Magnolia Avenue. The Officers conducted a Vehicle and Traffic Law stop and initiated an investigation.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 44th Precinct are continuing their investigation into a brutal mid-December cash snatching incident. On December 12th, at around 5:50 pm, a man approached the 36-year-old female victim inside 297 East 170th Street in the Bronx in an attempt to rob the woman inside a local fried chicken and pizza restaurant. The man grabbed cash from the woman’s hands and then punched her repeatedly in the face before fleeing. The post NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

SUV crashes into Manhattan resaurant, 18 injured

NEW YORK - The FDNY says 18 people were injured when an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Inwood section of Manhattan on Monday night. Authorities say the crash happened at around 9 p.m. at the Inwood Bar & Grill on Broadway and West 204th Street. According to the...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Bouncer, 61, fatally punched outside Chelsea bar: police

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer died after he got into a fight with a man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. The suspect and the victim, Duane Patterson, came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect […]
MANHATTAN, NY

