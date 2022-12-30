Read full article on original website
Pregnant woman shot on Bronx street; gunman at large
Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot on a Bronx street on Monday night, authorities said.
Woman repeatedly stabbed, beaten by cousin in attack at Queens apartment
A woman was critically injured when she was stabbed multiple times and beaten with a bat in Queens on Monday evening, authorities said.
3 stabbing incidents on one NYC street
NEW YORK - The NYPD was investigating three stabbing incidents in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday morning. None of the incidents are believed to be related. The first incident happened around 12:20 a.m. at W. 42nd St. and 8th Ave., not far from the Port Authority Bus Terminal. A 41-year-old man...
Pregnant woman shot in the Bronx: NYPD
FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A pregnant woman was shot in the Bronx on Monday, an NYPD spokesman said. The 35-year-old woman was on Grand Concourse near East Fordham Road around 7:40 p.m. when she was shot once in the left calf, police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. A man […]
NYC bar bouncer dies after being punched, knocked to ground
NEW YORK -- The search is on for the man who police say punched a beloved Chelsea bar bouncer who died from his injuries.The NYPD has released video of the suspect, and CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke to the victim's grieving wife.Melissa Buchholz and Duane Patterson, of Inwood, were married 27 years."Never will he lay beside me ever again or talk to me, my best friend," Buchholz said.She says the 61-year-old father and Air Force veteran worked as a bouncer at Billymark's West Bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street for the last eight years.It's outside of the bar at...
NYC's 1st homicide of 2023: Loved ones want justice after man killed, girlfriend stabbed
The victim's friends and neighbors say neither he nor his girlfriend deserved this and they want to see the person or people who did this held accountable.
Harlem man indicted in ‘shocking’ murder of girlfriend, 16: DA
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Harlem man has been indicted for the fatal December stabbing of his 16-year-old girlfriend, Manhattan prosecutors announced Tuesday. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, allegedly stabbed Saniyah Lawrence to death inside an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 135th Street around 5:30 p.m., Dec. 11, according to authorities. Crumbley is charged […]
Police say 22 injured when SUV crashes into NYC restaurant
The crash happened at about 9 p.m. Monday in upper Manhattan, a police spokesperson said.
Man Accused Of Striking Officer, Police Vehicle With SUV In Garden City Park
A 22-year-old man was charged with assault after authorities said he struck an officer with an SUV and then crashed into a police vehicle on Long Island. The incident happened at about 8:10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, in Garden City Park, the Nassau County Police Department reported. Officers responded...
Police: Man struck by vehicle while fleeing scene of reported shooting in East Flatbush
The 24-year-old victim is recovering at a local hospital.
17-Year-Old Shot and Killed inside Flatbush Apartment Building
The NYPD is investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed inside an apartment building in Brooklyn on Friday. According to authorities, police responded to a 9-1-1 call just before 9 p.m. of a man shot inside an apartment building on Caton Avenue near Bedford Avenue in […] Click here to view original web page at www.fox5ny.com.
Elderly woman attacked and robbed in NYC
NEW YORK - A 76-year-old woman was attacked and robbed moments after she left a Manhattan gym. The NYPD says it happened on New Year's Day on Leonard St. in Tribeca. The woman had just left the building and was walking on the sidewalk when a man approached her. He grabbed at her purse but she pulled it away.
Police: 3 men arrested for weapons possession in Island Park
Detectives tell News 12 officers on a routine patrol saw a black Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on Austin Boulevard that was unable to stay in its lane.
Bridgeport News: Second Person Shot Overnight
#Bridgeport News: On January 1, 2023, at approximately 3:00 am Bridgeport Police Officers responded to Federal Street on a report of a party shot in the leg. The incident allegedly began inside Club Azul (922 Madison Avenue) and ended with the assault taking place outside the club on Federal Street. Further information indicated the victim was transported by private vehicle to the hospital. A short time later the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received information that a male party presented himself at an area hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is a 19-year-old Bridgeport man.
Brooklyn Man Busted with Illegal Firearm During New Cassel Traffic Stop
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Brooklyn man in New Cassel. According to Detectives, Officers observed a 2019 gray colored Dodge Charger with a suspended registration at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Magnolia Avenue. The Officers conducted a Vehicle and Traffic Law stop and initiated an investigation.
MISSING: Queens woman, 21, last seen in subway on New Year's Eve
A 21-year-old Queens woman is still being sought after disappearing in the final minutes of 2022 while riding the subway, police said Tuesday.
NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 44th Precinct are continuing their investigation into a brutal mid-December cash snatching incident. On December 12th, at around 5:50 pm, a man approached the 36-year-old female victim inside 297 East 170th Street in the Bronx in an attempt to rob the woman inside a local fried chicken and pizza restaurant. The man grabbed cash from the woman’s hands and then punched her repeatedly in the face before fleeing. The post NYC cash snatcher punched woman in the face several times appeared first on Shore News Network.
SUV crashes into Manhattan resaurant, 18 injured
NEW YORK - The FDNY says 18 people were injured when an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Inwood section of Manhattan on Monday night. Authorities say the crash happened at around 9 p.m. at the Inwood Bar & Grill on Broadway and West 204th Street. According to the...
Bouncer, 61, fatally punched outside Chelsea bar: police
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 61-year-old bouncer died after he got into a fight with a man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. The suspect and the victim, Duane Patterson, came to blows outside Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue, near 29th Street, at around 3 a.m., police said. The suspect […]
NYPD posts surveillance video of Coney Island Avenue shooting suspect
Police in Brooklyn are asking for the public’s help in finding two shooting suspects. Police posted surveillance video of one of the two who were involved in a shooting on Coney Island Avenue back on Dec. 19. They say two 19-year-olds were approached by the two suspects. They tell...
