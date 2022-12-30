Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Brandon Christopher Shinn
Brandon Christopher Shinn, 35 of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on December 28, 2022 at his home. He was born on August 6, 1987 in Parkersburg, WV, son of the late Douglas and Kathy Shinn. Brandon was a graduate of Ravenswood High School. He attended Faith Bible Church in Ravenswood for many years. He was self-employed/landlord. Brandon was an avid pool player. He traveled to many different places throughout WV and Ohio, participating in pool tournaments. He won numerous tournaments.
WVNews
Southern girls split with Liberty, Lewis Co. at Holiday Tournament
WESTON, W.Va. — The Southern Lady Rams' basketball team continued its steady improvement this past week as they split results at the Appalachian Glass Winter Classic hosted by Lewis County High School. It opened its tournament slate last Thursday with a 56-42 victory over the Liberty Harrison Mountaineers before...
WVNews
Katharin Kay (Flagle) Newkirk
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Katharin Kay (Flagle) Newkirk, 58, of Clarksburg, passed away o…
WVNews
Hinode to make Ravenswood a permanent home
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — A local favorite from Harvest in the Wood plans to make Ravens…
WVNews
Charles 'Chuck' Edward Stire, Sr.
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) —Charles “Chuck” Edward Stire, Sr., 72, of Meadowbrook, passed aw…
WVNews
Carly Wilt
WESTON, W.Va. — The Southern Lady Rams' basketball team continued its steady improvement thi…
WVNews
Thomas Raymond Lear
JANE LEW — Thomas Raymond Lear, 76, of Jane Lew, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 26, 2022. Thomas was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on June 28, 1946, a son of the late Samuel Guy Lear and Eleanor Bell Ankney Lear.
WVNews
Jeffrey 'Jeff' Scott Vincent
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Jeffrey “Jeff” Scott Vincent, 49 of Clarksburg passed away on Saturday, December 30, 2022 at United Hospital Center. He was born on January 14, 1973 in Clarksburg, son of Harley “Sonny” Willard and Margaret Darlene Todd Vincent of Mount Clare.
WVNews
Sean Troy 'Chico' Jasper
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Sean Troy Jasper, AKA, “Chico,” departed this life suddenly, December 17, 2022, to join his “Magic Mountain, Inc. (MM INC),” in the Sky. Troy was a long-time resident of Bridgeport, WV. Troy was born in Fayetteville, WV on September...
WVNews
Eleanore V. Chipps
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Eleanore V. Chipps of Clarksburg, WV passed away at the Stonerise Nursing Home on January 1, 2023 due to a sudden illness. She was born in Wolf Summit on December 14, 1938, a daughter of the late Clyde Harley and Agnes Gertrude Hammond Chipps.
WVNews
Mary Lea Glaspell
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Lea Glaspell, 84, West Union, departed this life on January 2, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 23, 1938 at Ziesing a daughter of the late Heber G. and Julia Neva Boyles Weaver.
WVNews
Buckhannon (West Virginia) Police investigating after human fetal remains found
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon Police Department launched an investigation after remains of a human fetus were discovered Monday. According to a release from Chief Matt Gregory, officers received a call regarding the discovery of the remains behind a building along Island Avenue at approximately 8 p.m.
WVNews
Ohio suspect arrested in Harrison County (West Virginia) following vehicle pursuit
ANMOORE, W.Va. (WV News) — A vehicle pursuit through Harrison County on Tuesday led to an Ohio man's arrest. Harrison County Sheriff's Detective Lt. Zachary Mealey filed a criminal complaint for Dean Flynn, of Bristolville, Ohio, alleging Flynn of fleeing with reckless indifference Tuesday after a welfare check by Anmoore Police Department along Parkway Avenue. Shinnston Police had received information from Porter County Sheriff's officials in Ohio regarding an alleged abduction and the Ohio vehicle tracked to the Hilton Garden Inn in Clarksburg.
WVNews
Glenville State University to hold Spring Open House
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University has set its Spring Open House for Jan. 21. Prospective students and their families will be able to explore campus and find out more about life at Glenville State. Additionally, attendees who have enrolled for the fall 2023 semester and have appropriate documentation will be able to pre-register for classes.
WVNews
James R. Gaston, Sr.
WESTON — James R. Gaston, Sr.,86, of Jane Lew went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, January 1st, 2023 at Seller’s Personal Care Home of Jane Lew, WV. He was born in Weston on July 20th, 1936: son of the late Stokes N. and Dorotha (Ramsburg) Gaston. On June 30th, 1955, he married Emmagene (Warner) Gaston, who preceded him in death on November 6th, 2021.
WVNews
Magistrate's report
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The following misdemeanors were recently recorded at the Jackson County Courthouse:. Ross Cataffo, 1 count of domestic battery, $2,000 bond.
WVNews
City of Buckhannon releases meeting schedule
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — The City of Buckhannon has released its meeting schedule for this week:. All meetings are open to the public and will be held in Council Chambers, Buckhannon City Hall, 70 E Main St, Buckhannon, WV 26201, unless otherwise noted.
WVNews
Veterans' groups team up to get equipment for disabled veterans
KENNA, W.Va. (WV News) — Several disabled veterans in Jackson County and other areas of West Virginia have been able to get assistance from Disabled Veterans of America, commonly known as DAV. Phone calls were made to Columbus and Tom Cunningham and others from DAV Capital City Chapter #3...
WVNews
Margene L. Wentz
WESTON — Margene L. Wentz, 92, of Weston passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at her home. She was born in Milletus, WV on August 29, 1930: daughter of the late Orbie Swisher and Nora Pauline (Morgan) Swisher. On December 3, 1952, she married Melvin “Buck” Wentz, who preceded her in death on February 14, 2011.
WVNews
1st & Main Burgers & Fries making its mark in Point Pleasant
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The proprietors of the YouTube channel “Have Fun WV” recently completed a two-year odyssey to find the best hot dogs in West Virginia, and 1st & Main Burgers & Fries in Point Pleasant was among the restaurants making their top 50 list, coming in at No. 31.
Comments / 0