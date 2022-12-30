Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
'Wolf Moon' rises: The first full moon of 2023 is known as a 'micromoon'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek HelpSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Related
Carlos Correa’s Instagram story could hint at a major update
Could Carlos Correa finally be signing with the New York Mets this week? His Instagram story sent fans into a frenzy. It’s been weeks since the Giants and Carlos Correa reneged on their lucrative contract thanks to issues with Correa’s physical. Shortly thereafter, Correa signed with the New York Mets, only to run into a similar problem.
A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna
The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
Dominic Smith stays in NL East to get ultimate revenge on the Mets
Former New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith has signed with the Washington Nationals. Dominic Smith is a former first-round pick of the Mets who just didn’t pan out as planned. While he had a string of success — notably in the shortened 2020 season when he finished 13th in NL MVP voting — Smith could rarely return to those heights.
Jeff Passan bamboozled entire Red Sox fanbase with Rafael Devers report
ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan broke some rather minor Rafael Devers news on Tuesday, but Red Sox fans thought it was much, much more. Jeff Passan is one of the best follows on MLB Twitter, not just because he routinely breaks some of the biggest news in the bigs, but also due to his timing, and framing.
Grading a Cardinals trade package for division rival Bryan Reynolds
It’s unlikely the Pirates would trade Bryan Reynolds to the St. Louis Cardinals given they play in the same division, but let’s grade it out. In a recent piece by The Athletic, Jim Bowden and Rob Biertempfel discussed some potential trade packages (submitted by fans) for Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds.
Red Sox trade package to land Pablo Lopez from Marlins for Triston Casas
The Red Sox have reportedly heard from the Marlins about Triston Casas and Boston can make a trade package to get Pablo Lopez back from Miami. It’s been a disappointing offseason for the Boston Red Sox if you’re a fan. The team lost fan-favorite and home-grown shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency through their own doing. To make matters worse, the moves that the team has made under Chaim Bloom have been lackluster overall, aside from landing Masataka Yoshida out of Japan.
New York Yankees make significant addition to front office
The New York Yankees have already had a strong offseason in free agency. That strong showing has gotten even better. On Tuesday, the Yankees announced that they have brought Brian Sabean back into the fold. He will be serving as the executive advisor to Brian Cashman. Brian Sabean comes full...
Phillies rumors: Final 3 free agents Dave Dombrowski should sign
The final three free agents the Philadelphia Phillies should sign this winter. The Philadelphia Phillies have made some nice additions to the roster this offseason. While previously grading their four biggest moves, we come away with some notable improvements to the offense and pitching staff. This shouldn’t be the end...
3 teams the Braves could unload Marcell Ozuna to
The Atlanta Braves should look to dump Marcell Ozuna and as much of his salary onto these three teams. Unloading Marcell Ozuna should be a goal for the Atlanta Braves before Opening Day. It does mean eating a large part of his contract, but maybe they can get a little relief and, more importantly, open up a roster spot. Adding in a prospect could be convincing enough for the other team to pay a larger part of the salary.
FanSided
304K+
Followers
592K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0