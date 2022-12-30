ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlos Correa’s Instagram story could hint at a major update

Could Carlos Correa finally be signing with the New York Mets this week? His Instagram story sent fans into a frenzy. It’s been weeks since the Giants and Carlos Correa reneged on their lucrative contract thanks to issues with Correa’s physical. Shortly thereafter, Correa signed with the New York Mets, only to run into a similar problem.
A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna

The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
Dominic Smith stays in NL East to get ultimate revenge on the Mets

Former New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith has signed with the Washington Nationals. Dominic Smith is a former first-round pick of the Mets who just didn’t pan out as planned. While he had a string of success — notably in the shortened 2020 season when he finished 13th in NL MVP voting — Smith could rarely return to those heights.
Red Sox trade package to land Pablo Lopez from Marlins for Triston Casas

The Red Sox have reportedly heard from the Marlins about Triston Casas and Boston can make a trade package to get Pablo Lopez back from Miami. It’s been a disappointing offseason for the Boston Red Sox if you’re a fan. The team lost fan-favorite and home-grown shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency through their own doing. To make matters worse, the moves that the team has made under Chaim Bloom have been lackluster overall, aside from landing Masataka Yoshida out of Japan.
Phillies rumors: Final 3 free agents Dave Dombrowski should sign

The final three free agents the Philadelphia Phillies should sign this winter. The Philadelphia Phillies have made some nice additions to the roster this offseason. While previously grading their four biggest moves, we come away with some notable improvements to the offense and pitching staff. This shouldn’t be the end...
3 teams the Braves could unload Marcell Ozuna to

The Atlanta Braves should look to dump Marcell Ozuna and as much of his salary onto these three teams. Unloading Marcell Ozuna should be a goal for the Atlanta Braves before Opening Day. It does mean eating a large part of his contract, but maybe they can get a little relief and, more importantly, open up a roster spot. Adding in a prospect could be convincing enough for the other team to pay a larger part of the salary.
