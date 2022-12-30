Read full article on original website
The Viking Post
In 1913, a special election was held creating Ripley High School. According to an old newspaper article from the local paper, there were 98 votes in the election with only one going against the creation of the new school. Ripley High officially opened in September of that same year. In...
Magistrate's report
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The following misdemeanors were recently recorded at the Jackson County Courthouse:. Ross Cataffo, 1 count of domestic battery, $2,000 bond.
Veterans' groups team up to get equipment for disabled veterans
KENNA, W.Va. (WV News) — Several disabled veterans in Jackson County and other areas of West Virginia have been able to get assistance from Disabled Veterans of America, commonly known as DAV. Phone calls were made to Columbus and Tom Cunningham and others from DAV Capital City Chapter #3...
1st & Main Burgers & Fries making its mark in Point Pleasant
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — The proprietors of the YouTube channel “Have Fun WV” recently completed a two-year odyssey to find the best hot dogs in West Virginia, and 1st & Main Burgers & Fries in Point Pleasant was among the restaurants making their top 50 list, coming in at No. 31.
Sherry Poole was a long-time band director for Ripley High
Cake Corner food truck is coming to Ripley
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — It is said that everyone has a love language. For Hayley Dunlap, that is baking cakes and other treats from scratch. “It’s always been my go-to for gifts,” Dunlap said. “And the whole process of baking is so soothing for me. When I have a lot on my mind, I bake. When I need to calm myself, I bake.”
Gallia Sheriff's deputies respond to stabbing in Clay Township
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WV News) — A 35-year-old Gallipolis, Ohio, male has been charged in a stabbing Wednesday evening on Bear Run Road in Clay Township. Justin C. Miller was charged with felonious assault in Gallipolis Municipal Court, according to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.
Carol Jean Roush
Carol Jean Roush, 59, of West Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Millwood, WV, passed away peacefully at her home following a brief illness. She was born the daughter of Edwin “Pete” Roush and the late Nina Harmon Roush, also of Millwood. In addition to her mother, Carol was preceded in death by her sister, Beverly Gerlach; maternal grandparents, Clara Harmon DeLong and Harold Harmon; and paternal grandparents, Goldie and Elmer Roush. She is survived by her father Pete, as well as her sister Peggy Roush of Titusville, FL; nephews Bruce Smith of Parkersburg, WV, and Earl Gerlach of Mt. Alto, WV; and a niece, Grace Gerlach, of Ravenswood, WV. She is also survived by many great-nieces and nephews, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
'Operation Christmas Eve' a huge success
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WV News) — Meigs County first responders reported “Operation Christmas Eve” was a huge success. Held in mid-December, the program pairs first responders with selected children to shop for Christmas gifts. The program was originally called “Shop with a Cop.”
John Gee Black Historical Center recognized as success story
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WVNews) — The John Gee Black Historical Center (JGBHC) in Gallipolis was recognized as an Appalachian Heritage Success Story during the 11th Annual Appalachia Heritage Luncheon at the Ohio Statehouse on Dec. 15. The event was presented by Heritage Ohio and Ohio’s Hill Country Heritage Area to “recognize the impact of Appalachians who are actively contributing to the success of their region and all of Ohio.”
Elected officials sworn in
On Dec. 29, three Jackson County elected officials were sworn in to serve their six-year terms which will begin Jan. 1, 2023. Circuit Judge Lora Dyer delivered the oath of office to County Clerk Christina Gossett and Circuit Clerk Bruce DeWees in the courtroom of the Jackson County Courthouse. Commissioner Dick Waybright, who was unable to attend in person, was sworn in via telephone.
