Carol Jean Roush, 59, of West Palm Beach, FL, formerly of Millwood, WV, passed away peacefully at her home following a brief illness. She was born the daughter of Edwin “Pete” Roush and the late Nina Harmon Roush, also of Millwood. In addition to her mother, Carol was preceded in death by her sister, Beverly Gerlach; maternal grandparents, Clara Harmon DeLong and Harold Harmon; and paternal grandparents, Goldie and Elmer Roush. She is survived by her father Pete, as well as her sister Peggy Roush of Titusville, FL; nephews Bruce Smith of Parkersburg, WV, and Earl Gerlach of Mt. Alto, WV; and a niece, Grace Gerlach, of Ravenswood, WV. She is also survived by many great-nieces and nephews, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO