ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 11

Strwbrryshrtck
4d ago

Love peace and Jesus Christ comforter be all of yours! My condolences to your family ❤️she’s was a beautiful caring soul who loved everyone and lit up a room!🥲 God bless her family and her niece in the piece done by MS@7news may you be that young lady she poured into your heart and succeed in life 🙏🏽🙏🏼🤗😇 we celebrate her life and to her son blessings and growth in LOVE and JESUS! ✝️❤️🙌🏽🙌🏼 I care and will always be praying for you all !!!! 😊

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Upworthy

Man saves 24 lives after breaking into school during deadly winter storm. He then left an apology note

A 27-year-old mechanic from Kenmore, New York, is being hailed as a hero after he saved several people and two dogs after he broke into a Buffalo-area school on December 23. Jay Withey broke into a nearby school in New York's Erie County to find shelter during the blizzard but ended up going back out into the deadly storm searching for those who need help. He ended up rescuing 24 people stranded on the roadside, putting them out of harm's way.
BUFFALO, NY
actionnews5.com

3 kids die in NY house fire; 3 others, grandma hospitalized

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Three children were killed and four other people, three of them children, were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire in New York. Flames spread through a single family home Saturday morning in Buffalo, New York. Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died in the fire.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Man shot on Broadway Sunday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man was shot several times early Sunday morning. BPD said the shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Broadway. Detectives said the victim is a 25-year-old man. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential...
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Good Samaritans help save mother, baby during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Mark Johnson is still delivering food and supplies to more than 200 people a day in his own car seven days after a historic blizzard crippled the region. “The more serious the situation got, you started to see this is life or death,” he said. When...
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Buffalo CBD shop worried about future after Christmas burglary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The manager of Quality Canna on Clinton Street near Bailey is picking up the pieces after a Christmas night break-in. The CBD store has been open less than a year and with tens of thousands of dollars in product taken in 15 minutes, they’re nervous about the future.
BUFFALO, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Strangers help Buffalo couple keep baby alive during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the height of last week’s storm, one Buffalo couple fought to keep their one-year-old son alive. Shahida Muhammad calls her son major, a fighter. During last week’s blizzard the family lost power and it was only a matter of time before the one-year-old’s ventilator stopped working. “It was very scary, […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Meet Western New York's New Year's babies

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a new year comes New Year's babies, and hospitals across Western New York reported their first births of 2023. Over at Oishei Children's Hospital, twins Taj and Kamara were born at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. "Kaleida Health welcomes its first babies of 2023! WNY's first babies...
BUFFALO, NY
Outsider.com

Buffalo Zoo’s Bison and Bighorn Sheep Were Loving the Recent Blizzard

The recent winter storm wreaked havoc all across the country, causing countless car accidents, travel delays, and power outages, as well as dozens of deaths. And among the cities hit hardest by the brutal storm was Buffalo, New York. As the ferocious blizzard dumped foot after foot of snow on the Buffalo area, temperatures plunged well below zero and 80 mph winds shook homes across the city, leaving thousands frozen and afraid.
BUFFALO, NY
People

Buffalo Mom Who Left Home on Christmas Eve Found Dead Hundreds of Feet Away

Monique Alexander was on her way to a local store when she was caught in the epic storm on Saturday afternoon, her daughter told CNN A Buffalo woman is mourning the loss of her "superwoman" mom, who tragically became one of 37 people who died during the region's "once in a lifetime" winter storm. Casey Maccarone told CNN that her mother, 52-year-old Monique Alexander, ventured out into the blizzard at about 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, seemingly to a local store, when she died.  "She's always felt like superwoman and invincible, so I'm...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy