Read full article on original website
Strwbrryshrtck
4d ago
Love peace and Jesus Christ comforter be all of yours! My condolences to your family ❤️she’s was a beautiful caring soul who loved everyone and lit up a room!🥲 God bless her family and her niece in the piece done by MS@7news may you be that young lady she poured into your heart and succeed in life 🙏🏽🙏🏼🤗😇 we celebrate her life and to her son blessings and growth in LOVE and JESUS! ✝️❤️🙌🏽🙌🏼 I care and will always be praying for you all !!!! 😊
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity is receiving millions in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Ways To Prepare For A Blizzard.Chibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Related
Upworthy
Man saves 24 lives after breaking into school during deadly winter storm. He then left an apology note
A 27-year-old mechanic from Kenmore, New York, is being hailed as a hero after he saved several people and two dogs after he broke into a Buffalo-area school on December 23. Jay Withey broke into a nearby school in New York's Erie County to find shelter during the blizzard but ended up going back out into the deadly storm searching for those who need help. He ended up rescuing 24 people stranded on the roadside, putting them out of harm's way.
actionnews5.com
3 kids die in NY house fire; 3 others, grandma hospitalized
BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Three children were killed and four other people, three of them children, were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire in New York. Flames spread through a single family home Saturday morning in Buffalo, New York. Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died in the fire.
WKBW-TV
The Little Bakery helps feed Western New York during the Christmas weekend blizzard and after
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — In the midst of the Christmas weekend blizzard was a little bakery taking on a big challenge. "I just want to keep doing what I can do for people who need help," Samantha Bassett, the owner of The Little Bakery in Niagara Falls, said.
Man shot on Broadway Sunday morning
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a man was shot several times early Sunday morning. BPD said the shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. in the 1400 block of Broadway. Detectives said the victim is a 25-year-old man. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential...
3 children dead, 3 others and grandmother hospitalized after fire on Dartmouth Avenue in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three children were killed and three others and their grandmother were hospitalized in a two-alarm house fire that took place just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday at 207 Dartmouth Avenue in Buffalo, according to city officials. Buffalo Fire Department officials say the three deceased children were females aged 7, 8 and 10. […]
Vigil being held Sunday night for Blizzard 2022 victim
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of the Buffalo community gathered Sunday night to say goodbye to 22-year-old Anndel Taylor, who died while waiting for help. She died in her car after she became trapped in her car while trying to return home from work on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 23.
Death toll in Buffalo house fire rises to 5 children with 2 other people injured
Two more children are dead following a New Year's Eve house fire in Buffalo, New York, city Communications Director Michael DeGeorge told CNN Monday.
wutv29.com
Good Samaritans help save mother, baby during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Mark Johnson is still delivering food and supplies to more than 200 people a day in his own car seven days after a historic blizzard crippled the region. “The more serious the situation got, you started to see this is life or death,” he said. When...
Medical issue may have caused deadly crash in Buffalo
Police are investigating a deadly crash in Buffalo. Officers say a 54 year old man may have suffered some kind of medical issue when his vehicle hit a parked car, a snow bank and a street light.
26-year-old Buffalonian dies in blizzard, leaves behind wife and unborn son
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are now 39 people who have died in Erie County from the blizzard. Among them is 26-year-old Abdul Sharifu, who moved from the Congo to Buffalo years ago. He was just getting the next chapter of his life started. Sharifu was known to many by...
WIVB
Buffalo CBD shop worried about future after Christmas burglary
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The manager of Quality Canna on Clinton Street near Bailey is picking up the pieces after a Christmas night break-in. The CBD store has been open less than a year and with tens of thousands of dollars in product taken in 15 minutes, they’re nervous about the future.
Strangers help Buffalo couple keep baby alive during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — During the height of last week’s storm, one Buffalo couple fought to keep their one-year-old son alive. Shahida Muhammad calls her son major, a fighter. During last week’s blizzard the family lost power and it was only a matter of time before the one-year-old’s ventilator stopped working. “It was very scary, […]
Meet Western New York's New Year's babies
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a new year comes New Year's babies, and hospitals across Western New York reported their first births of 2023. Over at Oishei Children's Hospital, twins Taj and Kamara were born at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. "Kaleida Health welcomes its first babies of 2023! WNY's first babies...
Diaper drive for family of Buffalonian who died in blizzard, with baby on the way
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Abdul Sharifu, 26, died during the weekend blizzard. He was about to become a first-time father, leaving behind his wife, who is due any day now. On Friday, Manpower Buffalo kicked off a three-day diaper drive for Abdul's family so they will have all the essentials for the new baby.
Two teens taken to hospital, one critical after shooting at party
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teenagers were shot and one of them is in critical condition following a shooting at a house party early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police say they responded to the call at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to the first block of Ladner Avenue. The two 18-year-old males, both of […]
Two Buffalo teens help reach service dogs stuck inside during blizzard
"The dogs were just as happy to see us as we were happy to see them," Chris Kreiger said.
‘I was exhausted, I was so frozen’: South Buffalo man rescues a 70 year-old hospital worker during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 has been hearing a growing number of stories of people stepping up to help others during the height of the blizzard. One South Buffalo man rescued an essential worker who was stuck in his car. Patrick McDonald described his experience as “horrifying,” and thought he wasn’t going to see […]
Buffalo Zoo’s Bison and Bighorn Sheep Were Loving the Recent Blizzard
The recent winter storm wreaked havoc all across the country, causing countless car accidents, travel delays, and power outages, as well as dozens of deaths. And among the cities hit hardest by the brutal storm was Buffalo, New York. As the ferocious blizzard dumped foot after foot of snow on the Buffalo area, temperatures plunged well below zero and 80 mph winds shook homes across the city, leaving thousands frozen and afraid.
Good News Network
McDonald’s Workers Open Their Restaurant as a 24-hour Storm Shelter During Blizzard in North East
When three employees of a New York McDonald’s were forced to accept the fact that they weren’t going home during the Christmas storm that blanketed the northern US, they opened up the store to stranded motorists—and ended up hosting 50 people over Christmas weekend. Amherst, like neighboring...
Buffalo Mom Who Left Home on Christmas Eve Found Dead Hundreds of Feet Away
Monique Alexander was on her way to a local store when she was caught in the epic storm on Saturday afternoon, her daughter told CNN A Buffalo woman is mourning the loss of her "superwoman" mom, who tragically became one of 37 people who died during the region's "once in a lifetime" winter storm. Casey Maccarone told CNN that her mother, 52-year-old Monique Alexander, ventured out into the blizzard at about 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, seemingly to a local store, when she died. "She's always felt like superwoman and invincible, so I'm...
Comments / 11