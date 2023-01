For the first time in two decades, College of Charleston jumped into the Top 25 rankings propelled by a 13-game winning streak. The No. 23 Cougars survived Towson with a 76-74 overtime win on New Year’s Eve and are determined to stay on the ascent with a trip to North Carolina A&T on Wednesday at Greensboro, N.C.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO