The future of the SANDAG mileage tax in 2023
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mileage tax, originally proposed to fund a $162.5 billion railway network, was “eliminated” from the plan due to widespread public backlash. Executive Director Hasan Ikhrata continues to push to reinstate the mileage tax, claiming San Diegans opposed to the potential four-cent-per-mile “fee” are anti-environment.
Board members make major push to reform SANDAG voting structure
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Bipartisan board members are pushing to make major reforms to the SANDAG voting structure. Currently, SANDAG uses a weighted vote, so votes from representatives of big cities in the county have more say in the votes. Votes from the City of San Diego and the...
Average San Diego County gas price rises for 11th time in 12 days
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 1.1 cents to $4.543 Tuesday, its 11th increase in 12 days. The average price has increased 11.9 cents over the past 12 days, including two-tenths of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 8.4 cents more than one week ago but 31.3 cents less than one month ago and 8.5 cents lower than one year ago.
San Diego Police investigating body found in homeless encampment
CITY HEIGHTS (CNS) – San Diego Police Monday were investigating the death of a man found in a transient camp near the northbound on-ramp of Interstate-805 at Home Avenue. A call came in to CHP Dispatch about 11:35 a.m. of a male body found next to the guard rail in a tent in a homeless encampment next to the guardrail on the freeway on-ramp.
