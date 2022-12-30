Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northernnewsnow.com
Sen. Klobuchar’s statement on Northland postal delays
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Many Northlanders have been dealing with mail delays due to the recent storms. Senator Amy Klobuchar released the following statement Wednesday:. “Minnesotans rely on the Postal Service to receive their paychecks, access their prescriptions, and stay connected to family and friends. This week I...
Demands made for investigation of U of M President Joan Gabel's role on financial board
MINNEAPOLIS — A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel's role on a financial board.Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel's position on Securian Financial's board is a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune reported Friday.The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Rosha, Painter and Carlson say in their letter that Gabel's...
Arne Carlson, others demand investigation into U of M President Joan Gabel’s Securian ties
A WCCO-TV story says, “A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel’s role on a financial board. Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel’s position on Securian Financial’s board is a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune reported Friday. The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Rosha, Painter and Carlson say in their letter that Gabel’s position on the board raises questions about who is serving university employees’ interests.”
KEYC
Hagedorn’s widow must repay his family for medical expenses
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A judge has ordered the widow of late congressman, Jim Hagedorn, to reimburse his family more than $20,000 spent on his medical expenses. On Wednesday, Faribault County District Judge Troy Timmerman ordered Jennifer Carnahan to repay the Hagedorn family. Hagedorn died in February after a battle...
Minnesota Legislature to begin session with record surplus, total DFL control
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Legislature will begin the 2023 session Tuesday with a record surplus and single party control for the first time in a decade. During his inaugural address for his second term on Monday, Gov. Tim Walz expressed optimism about working with lawmakers this term, noting the opportunity a DFL trifecta presents to see through policy proposals he supports. "The era of gridlock in St. Paul is over," said Walz, who pledged legislation that would give the "largest" investment in public education in state history and boost mental health supports for students, among other priorities. "This is...
Minnesota man detained in Ethiopia, family pleads for help: "I am absolutely concerned for his life"
MINNEAPOLIS -- Family members say it's been nearly two days since they--or anyone--has heard from Tashitta Tufaa.Tashitta Tuffa is President and CEO of Metropolitan Transportation Network, based in Fridley.Tashitta Tufaa's family says he spent the last two weeks of 2022 in Ethiopia and was preparing to board a return flight to America when he was detained at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa."My uncle was actually with my father. They were supposed to board the same flights and both of their passports got confiscated for some reason," said Nuurasuu Tufaa, Tashitta's son. "I got a phone call from my mother...
Afroman Running for President on Legal Marijuana NOW Ballot
This story is sponsored by the Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska. Afroman announced his candidacy for President of the United States late December 2022.Photo byAfroman for President.
Comments / 1