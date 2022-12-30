ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii

Hawaiian Now Permits WebFare Changes Online, But Not Flight Credits

A sore point for many, including us, about Hawaii bellwether Hawaiian Airlines was that changes didn’t permit getting lower “web fares” but only the highest fares possible. As of today, we find that has changed for the better. There’s just one big gotcha to be aware of, which we’ll explain too, in what took an hour with the Call Center to resolve. First, the good news…
Smart Money Monday: Monthly payments to increase for retirees

Everyone agrees Oahu’s fireworks ban isn’t working, but there’s little agreement on a fix

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a loud and dangerous start to the new year, lawmakers and residents are calling for changes to fireworks laws. As illegal aerials were going off on New Year’s Eve, West Oahu state Rep. Kanani Souza took to social media and used sarcasm to get her point across. “I just wanted to do an update on the fireworks, where we are there’s no illegal fireworks,” said Souza, in a video posted on social media.
Departing Land Board chair sought ‘balance.’ Instead, some saw bias

At swearing-in, Maui's new mayor pledges fiscal responsibility

Lawsuit: State Failed To Help Severely Disabled Boy

A Kaneohe family is suing state education and health officials for failing to place their son, who has serious behavioral issues, in intensive treatment. Michelle Shores and her husband Dane filed a lawsuit against state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi and Department of Health Director Elizabeth Char, among others, for violating the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which requires their departments to provide appropriate services and placements for disabled children.
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 3, 2023)

Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015

Big surf starting to diminish; sunny skies with a weak front approaching. The Hawaiian Islands will enjoy mostly clear skies and dry conditions to the islands today. The tail end of a weak front will approach the islands tonight and dissipate near the Big Island Thursday, with trade winds filling in behind it. Stable conditions aloft will limit overall rainfall, with showers focused over windward slopes.
Holiday travel demand hitting local taxi drivers hard

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Despite the continued travel nightmares, many travelers are still working past those issues to get to the Islands. The impacts of the busy holiday travel season are extending past the airport gates and onto taxi drivers. The owner of “The Cab Hawaii” told KITV4 the demand for...
State warns increase in Social Security payments could reduce SNAP benefits

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is warning people with government food support, also known as SNAP, that they may have to take steps this month to protect their benefits. Officials said this is because the government is raising payments for Social Security and disabilities. Incomes could go up so much...
Water conservation posted for West Maui as county refills water supply

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A water conservation request has been posted for West Maui residents, authorities said Friday. All West Maui properties, including hotels and condos, are urged to stop washing vehicles and cease irrigation as the county refills it’s water supply. Officials said despite the recent rain, there...
Chinese company completes sale of nearly 500 acres in Hawaii

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- China Oceanwide Holdings has completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million, KITV4 has learned. The buyer is a partnership between a former owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake soccer club...
