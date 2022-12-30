Read full article on original website
Business Report: January flights heading to Hawaii
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaiian Now Permits WebFare Changes Online, But Not Flight Credits
A sore point for many, including us, about Hawaii bellwether Hawaiian Airlines was that changes didn’t permit getting lower “web fares” but only the highest fares possible. As of today, we find that has changed for the better. There’s just one big gotcha to be aware of, which we’ll explain too, in what took an hour with the Call Center to resolve. First, the good news…
Smart Money Monday: Monthly payments to increase for retirees
Everyone agrees Oahu’s fireworks ban isn’t working, but there’s little agreement on a fix
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a loud and dangerous start to the new year, lawmakers and residents are calling for changes to fireworks laws. As illegal aerials were going off on New Year’s Eve, West Oahu state Rep. Kanani Souza took to social media and used sarcasm to get her point across. “I just wanted to do an update on the fireworks, where we are there’s no illegal fireworks,” said Souza, in a video posted on social media.
Departing Land Board chair sought ‘balance.’ Instead, some saw bias
At swearing-in, Maui's new mayor pledges fiscal responsibility
Meet Hawaii’s first babies of the new year (and their very proud parents)!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Brace yourself for a cuteness overload. Hawaii welcomed the first babies of the new year just a few hours after the clock struck midnight. North Hawaii Community Hospital on Hawaii Island saw its first birth at 2:08 am. Meanwhile, little Lio Vasa — due Jan. 11 —...
Lawsuit: State Failed To Help Severely Disabled Boy
A Kaneohe family is suing state education and health officials for failing to place their son, who has serious behavioral issues, in intensive treatment. Michelle Shores and her husband Dane filed a lawsuit against state schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi and Department of Health Director Elizabeth Char, among others, for violating the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which requires their departments to provide appropriate services and placements for disabled children.
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 3, 2023)
Photos: Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline First Day Hike
The New Year brings many ways of reflecting on the year past and hoping for a good year ahead.
Parking rates increase at Honolulu's airport for the first time since 2015
Keiki rocked, rolled and rung in new year with a balloon drop in Kakaako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A New Year’s party for kids who can’t stay up until midnight!. The Discovery Center Hawaii held a celebration with Hawaii’s keiki in Kakaako Saturday morning. They rocked, rolled, and rung in the New Year with a special balloon drop as they counted down...
Stunning aerial footage shows California highway underwater
Thousands of Californians are grappling with flooding and power outages after high winds and record-setting rainfall battered the state. CNN National Correspondent Camila Bernal has more.
Rare holiday hotel room vacancies brings Kamaaina deals
Hawaii’s sunny skies can be quite the draw for those on the mainland dealing with blizzard conditions, but the economic conditions are not as bright right now. So, hotels are turning to local residents to close out the year on a high note.
Holiday travel demand hitting local taxi drivers hard
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Despite the continued travel nightmares, many travelers are still working past those issues to get to the Islands. The impacts of the busy holiday travel season are extending past the airport gates and onto taxi drivers. The owner of “The Cab Hawaii” told KITV4 the demand for...
State warns increase in Social Security payments could reduce SNAP benefits
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is warning people with government food support, also known as SNAP, that they may have to take steps this month to protect their benefits. Officials said this is because the government is raising payments for Social Security and disabilities. Incomes could go up so much...
Water conservation posted for West Maui as county refills water supply
HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A water conservation request has been posted for West Maui residents, authorities said Friday. All West Maui properties, including hotels and condos, are urged to stop washing vehicles and cease irrigation as the county refills it’s water supply. Officials said despite the recent rain, there...
Chinese company completes sale of nearly 500 acres in Hawaii
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- China Oceanwide Holdings has completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million, KITV4 has learned. The buyer is a partnership between a former owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake soccer club...
Hawaii families eager to start their New Year's resolutions
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The New Year is bringing in many different changes for people in the Islands. “I want to eat more vegetables this year because I didn’t last year,” said Yoshi, a young boy at Ala Moana Beach.
From personal hopes to big dreams: Here are Hawaii’s resolutions for 2023
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In celebration of 2023, Hawaii News Now asked people around the islands for for New Year’s resolutions. In Aiea, Preston Yoshino said he hopes “to win the speech and debate state championship this year.”. Ronny wants “to live to 100 years old.”. “And go...
