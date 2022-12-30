ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
atozsports.com

Vikings learn painful lesson in loss to Packers

One week after clinching the NFC North, the Minnesota Vikings seemed to be suffering from a hangover in Sunday’s 41-17 blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers. Sunday’s game was the perfect example of Murphy’s Law showing up on the gridiron. In the loss, the Vikings turned the ball over four times, with one of Kirk Cousins’ three interceptions returned for a touchdown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

8 targets for the Milwaukee Bucks before the 2023 NBA trade deadline

Heading into the 2022-23 NBA season, it was clear that the Milwaukee Bucks felt good about their roster. In addition to bringing back key free agents like Bobby Portis, Jevon Carter, Wesley Matthews, and more, the team added some solid pieces in MarJon Beauchamp and Joe Ingles to surround their returning Big 3. On paper, the Bucks put together a quality collection of talent to help them compete for a title this year, but it was always clear that they would look to add more.
MILWAUKEE, WI

