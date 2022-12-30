ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Bleacher Report

Knicks Trade Rumors: Bulls' Zach LaVine Being Monitored Ahead of Deadline

The New York Knicks are reportedly exploring a trade for Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype appeared on The Ringer NBA Show and said the Knicks have been "monitoring" LaVine's status (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Ahn Fire Digital):
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
extratv

Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After His Alleged Affair

Actress Nia Long and NBA coach Ime Udoka have reportedly called it quits after 13 years together. Long’s rep confirmed the split to People magazine, saying that they are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]." The news comes months after his alleged...
Bleacher Report

Grizzlies' Ja Morant Sued, Accused of Punching 17-Year-Old During Pickup Game

A lawsuit was filed in September accusing Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant of punching a 17-year-old during a pickup basketball game, according to TMZ Sports. The alleged assault occurred on July 26 at Morant's home in Eads, Tennessee. According to the teenager, Morant hit him "with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground" and then "continued sticking him while on the ground."
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

Zion Williamson Won't Play for Pelicans vs. Rockets Because of Hamstring Injury

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green confirmed star Zion Williamson will miss Wednesday's home game against the Houston Rockets. The dynamic forward was forced to exit the team's 120-111 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday after suffering a right hamstring strain. While the injury typically isn't a long-term issue, the immediate concern was that he'd be on the shelf for a stretch of games.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Sleeper NBA Draft Picks to Watch in 2023

With conference play underway, we're bound to see a handful of under-the-radar NBA prospects start to creep their way up draft boards. These prospects have already caught scouts' attention, but a strong January and February should solidify interest for this upcoming June. We're looking at a mix of breakout returners...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Jaylen Brown Blasts Rim Delay in Celtics-Nuggets Game: 'That's How Injuries' Happen

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown expressed dismay Sunday over a 35-minute delay caused by a bent rim during Boston's 123-111 road loss to the Denver Nuggets. The delay began with 6:43 remaining in the fourth quarter following a dunk by Celtics center Robert Williams III at 8:06, and it took several arena workers about 35 minutes to assess the situation, take the rim off the backboard and repair it before play could resume.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Why Draymond didn't want to mess up GP2's ring ceremony

Warriors star Draymond Green did his best to make sure Gary Payton II's championship ring presentation went as smoothly as possible. Speaking with reporters after the Warriors' 118-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, Green explained what gifting Payton his 2022 championship ring in front of over 18,000 Warriors fans at Chase Center meant to the veteran.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

