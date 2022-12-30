Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady has predictable take on idea of sitting out Bucs' finale
There's zero at stake for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend. They're locked into the NFC's No. 4 seed as the NFC South champions, and a win or loss in Week 18 won't impact their playoff position. So, you could make the case that the Bucs should rest their starters...
NBC Sports
How ex-Pats QB Jarrett Stidham fared in first NFL start
Is it officially the Jarrett Stidham era in Las Vegas?. With Raiders quarterback Derek Carr benched, the former New England Patriots quarterback made his first NFL start Sunday vs. the San Francisco 49ers. He took advantage of the opportunity with an impressive performance. NFL playoff picture: How Patriots can clinch...
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin: I’ve known Damar Hamlin since he was 12, this is a personal thing to me
Like everyone in the NFL, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is concerned first and foremost today with the health of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains hospitalized in critical condition after collapsing on the field Monday night. But Tomlin revealed that he has a personal connection with Hamlin that began long before Hamlin’s NFL career.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin family spokesperson says, “He’s fighting”
Few details are available regarding the status of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains sedated and in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest on Monday night. Jordon Rooney, a marketing representative for Bills safety Damar Hamlin and a spokesperson for the Hamlin family, appeared earlier today on ABC’s Good Morning America.
Robert Griffin III Sprints Off Mid-Broadcast After Wife Went Into Labor
The former Heisman Trophy winner caused a bit of commotion during an alternate telecast of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl.
NBC Sports
Klay sends condolences to Damar Hamlin after scary situation
While Klay Thompson was scoring a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center, the rest of the sports world was grieving over the situation involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin, 24, suffered cardiac arrest in the first quarter...
NBC Sports
Bills-Bengals postponed after Damar Hamlin collapses
The Bills-Bengals game on Monday Night Football has been postponed following a scary situation involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, the NFL announced. In the first quarter at Paycor Stadium, Hamlin collided with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins while attempting to make a tackle. After the hard hit, Hamlin got up off the ground, stood in place for a moment and then collapsed on the field.
NBC Sports
Two Panthers assistant coaches leave for Nebraska
Panthers assistant coaches Rob Dvoracek and Garret McGuire are leaving to follow Matt Rhule to Nebraska, Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports. They will finish the season with Carolina before departing. Dvoracek will coach the Cornhuskers linebackers and McGuire the receivers. Both played for and previously coached with Rhule. Dvoracek played...
NBC Sports
How Griese has helped studious 49ers QB Purdy's development
Brock Purdy's rookie season wasn't supposed to unfold like it has. Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, impressed enough in 49ers training camp to beat out veteran Nate Sudfeld for the No. 3 quarterback spot behind Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Like most seventh-round picks, Purdy planned to use his rookie season to learn the playbook from the veteran Garoppolo and watch the exciting 22-year-old Lance make a leap as the starting quarterback.
NBC Sports
Mississippi State defeats Illinois in ReliaQuest Bowl
After a heartwarming honor to head coach Mike Leach, who died on Dec. 12, the Mississippi State Bulldogs left everything on the field today. Mississippi State defeated Illinois 19-10 during Monday afternoon’s ReliaQuest Bowl. This marked the Bulldogs' first nine-win season since 2017 and their first win against a Big Ten enemy since the end of the 2010 season.
NBC Sports
The Commanders tried to hide Wentz and he still burned them
LANDOVER, Md. -- It was a new year but the same vibes at FedEx Field on Sunday. Despite the importance of the Week 17 contest versus the Cleveland Browns, the Commanders' home stadium was mostly lifeless. As Washington attempted to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, the fans in attendance reacted to the action with slightly more fervor than the numerous empty seats.
NBC Sports
University of Cincinnati Medical Center: No updates tonight on Damar Hamlin
Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, continues to be in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The hospital has announced that there will be no updates tonight on Hamlin’s status. Damar Hamlin was transported to the facility by ambulance after receiving emergency care on the field, including...
NBC Sports
NFL reveals date for 49ers-Cardinals Week 18 game at Levi's
The date of the 49ers' Week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals officially has been set. They will wrap up the 2022 regular season Sunday at Levi's Stadium, though the exact kickoff time is TBD. The NFL determined the dates for Week 18 games after all playoff scenarios became clear....
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin leaves in an ambulance after a serious injury
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seriously injured early in Monday night’s game. He remained on the field for more than 10 minutes as medical personnel applied CPR and gave him oxygen, according to the ESPN broadcast. Hamlin eventually left for a local hospital in an ambulance, with his mother...
NBC Sports
Some Bills players will stay in Cincinnati, others planned to return to Buffalo
During an early Tuesday morning conference call regarding the situation that resulted in the postponement of Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Bengals, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent was asked whether the Bills planned to return to Buffalo or remain in Cincinnati. Vincent said...
NBC Sports
Patriots players send Damar Hamlin prayers amid 'chilling' situation
Football seems like a distant afterthought after what transpired Monday night in Cincinnati. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed midway through the first quarter of Buffalo's game against the Bengals after hitting Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin received roughly 10 minutes of CPR from medical personnel on the field before being taken in an ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center about 30 minutes after he collapsed.
NBC Sports
Bills: Damar Hamlin is sedated and in critical condition
The Buffalo Bills have provided an update regarding the status of safety Damar Hamlin. “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the team said on Twitter. “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”
NBC Sports
Watch Mason's incredible reaction to first career TD vs. Raiders
Jordan Mason's first career touchdown? Check. Jordan Mason’s first epic touchdown celebration? Check. After running -- and then diving -- in his first NFL touchdown when it mattered most against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the 49ers rookie running back raced down the end zone and cradled the football like it was a baby before being stormed by his teammates who joined in on the celebration.
NBC Sports
Ryan Kelly: Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrating after Nick Foles injury “just horseshit”
Colts quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to the Giants when he suffered injured ribs on a hit by Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux celebrated the play by making snow angels on the field next to Foles, who remained on the ground and clearly appeared to be in pain as a result of the hit. Thibodeaux may not have seen Foles immediately after the sack, but could later be seen making a “go to sleep” gesture on the Giants sideline while Foles was receiving medical attention on the field.
