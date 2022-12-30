Read full article on original website
Three men arrested after young woman killed in Christmas Day crash
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died at the scene of a car collision on Christmas Day.Maria Carolina Do Nascimento Migel, 22, died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a crash along Hendon Way, Edgware, north London, just before 4am on Christmas Day.The collision happened after officers on patrol indicated for a car to stop, only for the vehicle to drive off unpursued.A short time later police were informed the same car had been involved in a collision with another.The occupants of the car that did...
Couple found dead alongside three surviving children after outback search
After police launched a public appeal to find them, the deceased couple and their three kids, all under five-years-old, were found sometime after midday on Tuesday.
Cops Find Man Who Broke into N.Y. School to Save Motorists Stranded in Blizzard — And Thank Him
Police find broken glass and an apology letter from Jay Withey, 27, after he forced his way into Pine Hill School in search of shelter for himself and others who were stuck in a winter storm Police in New York are praising a man for his "heroic actions" during the holiday weekend blizzard after he forced his way into a school to help two dozen people escape the storm. Jay Withey, 27, of Kenmore, N.Y., found himself stranded east of Buffalo in Cheektowaga on Friday as the winter...
Teen Found Set On Fire Next To Her Car
Jessica ChambersPhoto by(Jeff Truesdell/People) One day in December — 8 years ago — a family would be faced with a tragedy. On December 6, 2014, 19-year-old Jessica Chambers was found burning after being set on fire. She was found next to her vehicle which was also set ablaze. Someone had poured a highly flammable liquid up her nose, down her throat, and all over her body. The horrifying ordeal occurred at around 8:10 pm that night.
Almost 30 sheep killed in one of ‘worst’ livestock attacks seen by Kent police
27 pregnant sheep have died after “possibly the worst livestock attack we have ever had”, Kent Police said.The ewes, some of which were pregnant with twins or triplets, were attacked between Christmas Eve and 1pm on Boxing Day.It happened in a field near Deerton Street in Teynham, near Sittingbourne, Kent, and barking was heard in the area between 4 and 5pm on Christmas Day.A police spokesman said they believe the attack was carried out by one dog but “cannot rule out” that more dogs may have been involved.PC Marc Pennicott of the Kent Police rural task force said: “This is...
Chicago mom and her father found dead after toddler answers call
A Chicago hospital worker and her father were found shot to death – after the woman’s 2-year-old son appeared to be alone when he answered a FaceTime call from a worried co-worker. Javonni Jenkins, 27, and her dad Curtis Hardman, 79, were discovered dead Wednesday in their apartment on South Drexel Avenue in the city’s South Side, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Jenkins’ colleagues at Holy Cross Hospital became worried when she didn’t show up for work and they couldn’t get in touch with her. Her co-worker Nicole Worth finally got someone to pick up a FaceTime call to her phone – Jenkins’ 2-year-old...
parentingisnteasy.co
State trooper miraculously spots missing toddler on mountain top just before nightfall
Children love running in the woods and exploring the nature around them, but if they are not careful or if their parents lose sight of them for a moment, they can easily get lost there. Losing track of your child can be scary at the shopping mall, imagine a place...
Girl, 11, has bones broken in ‘shocking and sustained’ dog attack as she walked to school
An 11-year-old girl has been left with serious injuries - including broken bones - after being attacked by a dog on her way to school. The child was taken to hospital after what has been called a “shocking and sustained attack” in east London.Officers are looking for the owner of the dogs, who fled the scene before police arrived. They have released footage of the man they wish to identify, in which he can be seen walking down the street with two dogs.The attack on the 11-year-old schoolgirl took place in Stepney Green in Tower Hamlets in late September....
Horrifying moment woman pushes three-year-old onto train tracks
Horrifying surveillance footage has captured the moment a woman pushed a three-year-old child onto train tracks in Portland, Oregon.The terrifying incident unfolded on Wednesday evening when the small child was standing on the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform with their mother as they waited for a train, according to Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.The video shows a woman – later identified as Brianna Lace Workman – sitting on a bench behind the mother and child as several other passengers also stood on the station platform.Suddenly, the suspect is seen leaping to her feet and shoving the little child onto...
CBS News
Girl, 17, dies after crashing car into embankment in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) – A 17-year-old girl is killed after crashing her vehicle into an embankment in Plainfield Wednesday evening. Police said around 6:23 p.m., members of the Plainfield Police Department and Fire Protection District responded to a serious crash in the vicinity of 143rd Street - just west of Frontage Road.
Woman who was killed by police car had ‘hands full of Christmas presents’
A 22-year-old woman who died after being hit by a police car has been described as having hands full of Christmas presents when the incident took place. Rachael Louise Moore lost her life as she was walking on Sheil Road in Liverpool at about 8.10pm on Christmas Eve, when she was struck by the marked police car.
NYC mom shot dead on her way to supermarket with son
A Manhattan mother was shot dead while walking to the supermarket with her son Monday — in what police believe was likely a stray-bullet tragedy, authorities and her distraught husband said. Valeria Ortega, 64, was struck in the head at Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue around 11:31 a.m. — just blocks from her Inwood home — and later pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital, according to police. “Oh my God,” her husband, Vicente Garcia, said as he wept near the scene where his wife’s bloody scarf still lay . “My son, he said, ‘Look at my mother’ … My child told me, ‘Look...
State police find break-in suspect hiding in tree in middle of night
SOUTHBORO – Troopers in a Massachusetts State Police helicopter used an infrared camera to track down a wanted man hiding in a tree 30 feet off the ground behind a Southboro home early Friday morning. The man was one of four people accused of breaking into a Worcester shoe store hours earlier.The break-in was reported around 2:15 a.m. at Shoe Supply Store on Pleasant Street in Worcester. Worcester police arrested 18-year-old Raffy Santos, 20-year-old Jorge German and another 20-year-old near the scene of the break-in. A fourth man, 24-year-old Yorbis Peguero drove off in a Mercedes-Benz sedan, police said.State and Worcester police chased him for about 20 miles before he hit a spike strip on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Southboro and crashed. Peguero ran into the woods, prompting a large police search.Around 4:20 a.m., a State Police helicopter using an infrared camera spotted Peguero hiding in a tree in the backyard of a home on Cordaville Road. He was taken into custody without incident.All four suspects are facing multiple charges that include felony breaking and entering.
'Miracle' As Kids Survive 2 Days in Mangled Car After Crash Killed Parents
The three children involved in the car crash were not rescued for 55 hours and have since been taken to hospital.
‘Virtually mummified’ body found in donation bin ‘not emptied in many years’
A “virtually mummified” woman’s body was found in a clothing donation bin in South Carolina that likely had “not been emptied in many years,” according to authorities. The so-far-unidentified remains were discovered early New Year’s Eve in a rusty bin near the Camden West Inn in Lugoff after someone reported a stomach-churning odor, officials in Kershaw County said. Investigators initially assumed it was someone who’d sought shelter from the recent cold — but soon realized the remains had been there for at least several months, Coroner David West said. The body was “virtually mummified,” West told WISTV. “The donation bin had likely not been emptied in many years,” West added, saying that the bin contained ancient items like VHS tapes. Sheriff Lee Boan told Fox 57 that it was impossible to ID the woman or detect her exact age because the body “was badly decomposed and mostly skeletal.” That also made it impossible to know exactly how she died, he stressed. “We are taking all precautions” and state investigators have “processed the scene as they would a homicide investigation,” he said. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday. With Post wires
Girl found wandering alone on New Year’s Eve reunited with her parents
A young girl found wandering alone in New York on New Year’s Eve has been reunited with her parents, the NYPD says.The girl, believed to be between four and six years old, was located on Leland Avenue in The Bronx at around 6.25pm on Saturday, police said in a statement.She was taken to Jacobi Hospital for evaluation. Police released a photo of the girl, who was wearing a pink jacket, and appealed for information in tracking down her family.On Monday, the NYPD told The Independent: “The parents have been located and the investigation remains ongoing.”The New York Post reported that...
BBC
Boy, 11, dies after bike collides with bus in Bolton
An 11-year-old boy has died after his bike collided with a bus in Bolton. Greater Manchester Police was called to Vernon Street near the town centre at about 13:40 GMT. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made and the driver of the bus is...
Man driving pickup truck killed in crash on LI
A 33-year-old man driving a pickup truck was killed after going off the roadway early Friday morning, according to Suffolk police.
