Portsmouth crash knocks out power to more than 2,800 Dominion Energy customers

A crash has caused a power outage in the Victory Boulevard Corridor area of Portsmouth.

Police said the outage includes the traffic light at Frederick Boulevard and Scott Street. The actual crash is in the 900 block of Frederick Boulevard.

Dominion Energy reports more than 2,800 customers are impacted.

According to Dominion's outage website , the time of restoration is expected between 11 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday.