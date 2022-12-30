Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Still Stuck At $16,700, Why This Indicator Points To New Trajectory
Bitcoin has seen little to no action in its first two days of 2023; the cryptocurrency is bound for a spike in volatility, but in which direction? After experiencing months of downside pressure, there seems to be no room for further losses. As of this writing, Bitcoin trades at $16,700...
Bitcoin Cash Closes 2022 With A Year-Low – Will 2023 Be Better?
It is no surprise for Bitcoin Cash to perform this poorly when the entire crypto market fell deeper in the bear market due to various negative factors, including the much-publicized collapse of crypto exchange FTX. According to CoinGecko, the token is down a further 1.4% in the past 24 hours....
Craziest Bitcoin Price Predictions For 2023, 1,400% Rally Possible?
The start of a new year kicked off Bitcoin price and crypto market forecasts across social media and mainstream media platforms. Experts are debating whether bulls or bears will drive 2023’s price action. Last year, bears took over and sent the benchmark crypto back to its 2020 levels. As...
Bitcoin Price Consolidates In Key Range, What Could Trigger Next Move
Bitcoin price is still facing resistance below $17,000. BTC could decline heavily if there is a clear move below the $16,000 support zone. Bitcoin is still showing bearish signs below the $16,800 and $17,000 resistance levels. The price is trading above $16,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
Currency Expert Explains Why Altcoins Experience More Carnage Than Bitcoin And Ethereum
As the current bear market in crypto continues to deepen, Bitcoin has fallen by 78%, and Ethereum by 82%. Yet elsewhere in the crypto market, many altcoins are down by as much as 96% or more. In a recent video, Elliott Wave International Currency & Crypto Analyst Jason Soni sheds...
Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT
The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
Litecoin Surges 7% In Strong 2023 Start, Jumps To 12th On Market Cap List
Litecoin has kicked off 2023 to a bright start as the crypto has surged 7% in the last 24 hours and has climbed to 12th on the market cap list. 2022 was a terrible year for the entire cryptocurrency sector as the long bear market resulted in losses of more than 50% for most of the coins. Litecoin was no exception; the asset ended the year with a drawdown of about 53%.
Bitcoin Taker Buy/Sell Ratio Can’t Give Any Clear Signals As Demand Remains Low
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin taker buy/sell ratio has been unable to give any real signal recently as the demand has remained low in the market. Bitcoin Taker Buy/Sell Ratio Hasn’t Been Able To Catch Any Momentum Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the...
XRP Price Suddenly Plummets By 12% – Here’s What’s Going On
The XRP price has experienced a harsh downward movement in the early morning hours of the Asian market (9 am in Tokyo). Within 45 minutes, the price dropped from $0.3394 to $0.2998, meaning that XRP experienced a drop of a whopping 12%. Remarkably, this move did not happen in line...
What May CRV Token Holders In 2023 Expect From Curve Finance?
It seems that the collapse of FTX has turned the tables around for Curve Finance and its CRV token, as more people switched to DEXs and DeFi. CRV has dipped in terms of Total Value Locked (TVL) in 2022 which is considerably lower in comparison to its stats at the beginning of the year.
Toncoin (TON) Sees 30% Monthly Increase, Bitcoin (BTC) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Touted as Best Assets for 2023
Toncoin (TON) has reached the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation and is heading ahead of Cronos and Aptos, changing hands at $2.37 per token. This is a 30% increase compared to previous month and nothing seems to be stopping the surge whatsoever. Bitcoin (BTC) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) have been touted as best assets for 2023 by analysts, which expect the latter to surge over 6,000% to $0.24 per coin despite the project still being in the third stage of its pre-sale.
Polygon (MATIC) And Pancakeswap (CAKE) Price Continue To Fall As Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Hopes To End The Year On a Positive Note
With 2022 coming to an end in a few days, crypto investors are looking forward to a new year of renewed hope. Many investors have seen their portfolios reduced to zero due to the prolonged bear market. However, projects like Polygon (MATIC), Pancakeswap (CAKE), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) have transformed investors’ portfolios.
Cardano Enters 2023 With A Bang, But ADA Still Bearish In The Short Term
Cardano (ADA) started 2023 with an upward trend that retested the $0.2522 resistance level but has since failed to gather any meaningful momentum to sustain the run. As of writing, Coingecko notes an increase of a measly 0.2%. This might be small gains, but is a great indicator that investor sentiment has reversed by the start of this fiscal year.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Lack Volumes To Justify Caps, Says Santiment
Data from Santiment reveals both Bitcoin and Ethereum currently lack the trading volumes to justify their market caps. Bitcoin And Ethereum NVT Ratios Are Both Bearish Right Now. According to the on-chain analytics firm Santiment, both the bitcoin and ethereum networks will need to see a pickup in activity this...
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Sees Sharp 3.59% Drop
The bitcoin mining difficulty had adjusted upward for the majority of 2022, recording its highest correction in the same year. However, 2023 kicked off with a downtrend as the mining difficulty has begun to drop. A sharp drop in this metric recorded in the early hours of Tuesday could be the start of a trend reversal in this regard.
7 Best Crypto ICOs and Token Presales to Invest in 2023
Looking for the best ICO crypto? Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) give investors the chance to buy a coin before it lists on an exchange. This is a key opportunity. At this stage, the coin’s growth potential is at its highest. Below we outline seven outstanding opportunities from among the...
Solana Up 13% Since Yesterday, A Sign Of Brighter Things to Come?
The touted “Ethereum killer” Solana has been on the down-low since its association with the collapsed exchange FTX. However, it seems as though 2023 has new plans for the struggling ecosystem with its native token SOL up by 13% based on CoinGecko figures, Tuesday. This huge uptick in...
Chainlink Automation is Now Live, and Ripple v. SEC Case Picks Speed, While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Sells Over 200 Million Tokens
Many crypto projects are taking big steps to expand their network. For instance, Chainlink (LINK) is seeking better partnerships to evolve its network’s capabilities. Ripple (XRP) is fighting a case against the SEC to prove its legitimacy, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is focusing on token sales as its official launch date comes near. Keep reading ahead to learn the latest occurrences in the crypto community.
Avalanche Exits 2022 With 10% Decline – Will AVAX Recoup That Loss This Week?
Avalanche recorded a number of significant developments, which was encouraging for AVAX since it enhanced the network’s value. Before 2022 came to a close, the network revealed that it had partnered with Dua.com, a SocialFi that had picked Avalanche to develop its “Fi.”. The Avalanche ecosystem also grew...
Decentraland (MANA) Sheds 90% In 2022 Despite Solid NFT Volume Performance
Decentraland (MANA), the cryptocurrency launched in 2020 by Ariel Meilich and Esteban Ordano, failed to take advantage of some of the positive developments that happened within its ecosystem this year as it closes 2022 in a “beaten” state. Over the last 12 months, the digital coin has shed...
